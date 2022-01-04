Studies say that if the antibody fails, T cells can help fight Omicron.





Researchers have found that if the antibody does not do that, T cells, one of the body’s key defenses against Covid-19, can initiate an effective immune response against Omicron. T cells produced by both vaccination and Covid-19 infection are important in limiting progression to serious disease by eliminating virus-infected cells and assisting other immune system functions. Is shown. In the preliminary survey, (Rapidly becoming the world’s predominant circulating strain) can escape antibodies produced by vaccination or natural Covid-19 infection, increasing the likelihood of reinfection and breakthrough cases. Raises concerns about. but, According to a new study led by researchers at the University of Melbourne and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), it is unlikely that T cells can be avoided. “Despite the preliminary research, we believe this is positive news. Even if McKay and other mutants can escape the antibody, a strong T cell response provides protection and is critical. It can be expected to help prevent various illnesses, “said Professor Matthew McKay of the University of Melbourne. In a study published in the peer-review journal Viruses, the team found that the recovered Covid-19 patient’s T cells or after vaccination were recognized for a viral protein of SARS-CoV-2 called an epitope. We analyzed over 1,500 fragments. The results showed that only 20 percent showed related mutations. Still, these mutations do not necessarily mean that the virus can evade T cells in the body. “Of these T cell epitopes with Omicron mutations, our further analysis revealed that more than half were predicted to still appear to be T cells. This made Omicron of T cells. The chances of escaping defense are further reduced, “said Ahmed Abdul Quadeer, an assistant at HKUST, the study said. In addition, the team extended the analysis to other viral proteins and found that the overwhelming majority (more than 97%) of non-spiked T cell epitopes did not contain mutations associated with Omicron. “As a whole, these results suggest that widespread escape from T cells is very unlikely,” McKay said. “Based on our data, for example, vaccine and booster-induced T cell responses are expected to continue to help protect against Omicron, as observed in other variants. This is with Omicron. I believe it will present some positive news in the global battle of. “ -IANS rvt / svn / skp (Only the headings and images in this report may have been recreated by Business Standard staff. The rest of the content is automatically generated from the syndicated feed.)

