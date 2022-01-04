Females vaccinated with COVID-19 late in pregnancy show the best antibody response.

Health officials recommend the COVID-19 vaccine and booster immunization for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, or planning to become pregnant. This guidance is based on studies showing an increased risk of serious illness within the group.

Currently, a new study of more than 1,300 pregnant patients reveals how the timing of coronavirus vaccination affects antibody levels during labor.

Researchers have found that birth antibody is highest among fully vaccinated pregnant patients with no history of COVID-19. Antibody levels were the lowest among those vaccinated before or during the first trimester, but researchers say the difference was “not large.”

A study published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology on December 28 generally found antibodies in the blood of parents and umbilical cords of all fully vaccinated individuals, regardless of the timing of vaccination. ..

Only 20 patients in the study received booster shots — all during their third semester. On average, blood antibody levels were higher than with only two doses.

The Weill Cornell Medicine team found a similar tendency for cord blood antibody levels and provided more evidence of antibody transfer to infants in utero. Studies show that parental antibodies can travel through the placenta to the baby and through breast milk.

It is important to note that protection against COVID-19 exceeds antibodies. There are other components of the immune system that play an important role in warding off viruses and bacteria.

Takeaway, researchers say: Pregnant patients should not delay COVID-19 vaccination.

“The message here is that you can be vaccinated at any time during pregnancy and are likely to be beneficial to you and your baby during childbirth. Of course, by vaccination early, you yourself. And can protect babies all the time. Dr. Yaway Jenny Yang, assistant professor of pathology and medicine at Weil Cornell Medicine, the lead author of the study, said in a news release.

The study included 1,359 pregnant patients who gave birth at the NewYork-Presbyterian Alexandra Cohen Hospital for Women and Newborns after a pregnancy of 34 weeks or more.

Of the 33 patients vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, data analysis showed that there was “no significant difference” in antibody levels depending on the timing of vaccination. (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on December 16 revealed a “clinical preference” for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over J & J Shot).

Among vaccinated patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19, the antibody levels at delivery were “moderately high on average, and the earlier the vaccination timing, the less the decline,” the researchers said. Said.

Pregnant patients who did not complete a series of vaccinations had “significantly lower” antibody levels at birth compared to all other groups. In addition, the team found that their results were “in line” with the results of other vaccines received by pregnant patients, such as Tdap to protect parents and babies and flu shots.

CDC data show that the number of pregnant women infected with the coronavirus has increased in recent months. This may be due to the highly infectious Omicron variant. Most infections occur during the patient’s third semester.

Health officials say the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the known or potential risks.

On September 29, the CDC stated the importance of COVID-19 vaccination among those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, attempting to become pregnant, and planning future pregnancies following increased hospitalization. “Urgent Health Recommendation” was announced.

A CDC study published in November 2020 found that pregnant women who experienced symptoms during a coronavirus infection faced twice the risk of being admitted to the intensive care unit and had a 70% increased risk of death. I did. They are also more likely to have COVID-19-infected newborns who require preterm birth, stillbirth, and ICU admission.

The risk of the Omicron variant in pregnant people is unknown.

According to a study published in March 2021, pregnant people acquire similar levels of antibodies after vaccination compared to non-pregnant and non-lactating people.

Katie Camero, Washington McClutch Bureau

