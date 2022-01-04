This is the difference between Omicron, says Doc – NBC New York





As COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Infectious diseases with Omicron variant The virus surged nationwide and the emergency room was filled again. One of New York City’s renowned doctors says what he sees now is very different from the pandemic of the last two years. Doctor of Doctors in the Manhattan Emergency Treatment Room. Craig Spencer I visited Twitter late Monday night to explain how the current surge is different. Both those who come to the ER and those who are affected by the highly contagious virus. “Today, everyone seemed to be infected with COVID. There are so many people, and as before, they were short of breath and needed oxygen. But most of the time, COVID Seemed to be out of balance with the underlying illness. Another way he really got sick. ” Spencer wrote.. Signs of adult Omicron Spencer gave some examples-elderly people who are suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis, who are too weak to get out of bed because of their illness. “The difference is that COVID cases are often in the bed next to a patient who has done everything to avoid the virus, and the infection can cause dramatic damage. Cancer patients receiving therapy. Patients who are severely ill due to immunodeficiency or something else. ” Spencer said.. Omicron mutants, as he concludes, studies around the world Delta variant It tore the country last summer. But at the same time, it doesn’t really matter for hospital purposes, as so many people are infected. “But it’s so many that it affects patients in different ways, so even if only a small part of the case needs to be hospitalized, it can turn into a large influx,” Spencer said. Says. Tweet.. Wipe your throat for Omicron Spencer, an ER doctor in Manhattan at Columbia University Who became a Twitter superstar In the early days of the pandemic for his ongoing commentary on the fight against the virus, he and his colleagues recently shared a detailed breakdown of the cases of Omicron that he and his colleagues had encountered so far. “All patients seen with Covid who received a third’booster’dose showed mild symptoms. Mild mainly means sore throat. I have a lot of sore throat. I also feel tired and have muscle aches. I have no difficulty breathing. There is no shortness of breath. Breath pain. It’s a little uncomfortable, but I’m fine. Spencer I have written.. From there, it goes downhill, depending on the vaccination situation or lack of vaccination. However, Spencer’s comments on sore throat are a recent debate about COVID testing and whether Omicron variants are more common in parts of the body than previous strains of the virus. Twitter’s #SwabYourThroat trend stems from a series of case reports from symptomatic people who tested negative with a rapid antigen test using a nasal swab, repeated tests with a throat swab, and quickly returned positive. .. The trend gained momentum as follows: December 27th Tweet from Biologist At University College London, she said she was repeatedly negative until she wiped her throat. So far, neither the FDA nor other public health authorities have changed instructions or recommendations on how to use home-based COVID tests that rely primarily on nasal swabs, albeit in the United Kingdom. Authorities have been instructing how to take throat swabs at home since early 2020...

..

