Mediterranean diet was selected as the best diet in 2022

All three diets reduce or eliminate processed foods and stress the stuffing of fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, whole grains, nuts and seeds into plates.

Gretel Schueller, Health Management Editor, US News & World Report, said: A person who emails the annual diet ranking.

“All diets to perform Well safe, wise and backed by sound science. All diet winners provide the right calories with a focus on vegetables, fruits and whole grains. Moderate amount of lean protein, dairy products. And an occasional treat, “Shooler added.

A panel of 27 experts surveyed 40 diets and ranked them into several categories. How likely is a person to lose significant weight, both short-term and long-term? How effective is diet therapy in preventing cardiovascular disease and diabetes? And the nutritional integrity of the diet.

“Generally speaking, top diets are driven by what you can eat-not what you can’t eat, and now-during these stressful times of the pandemic-it’s for people. It’s especially useful, “said Schueller. “We want foods that we can enjoy, and we want foods that keep us healthy and perhaps boost our immunity. Top-ranked diets offer this. To do.”

Mediterranean diet

In addition to the top spot as the best diet overall, the Mediterranean-style diet also won the following categories of blue ribbons. The best diet for a healthy diet; the best diet and the best plant-based diet for diabetes.

The diet features simple plant-based dishes, most of which focus on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds, and some nuts and extra virgin olive oil. Fats other than olive oil, such as butter, are rarely consumed, if any, and sugar and refined foods are reserved for special occasions.

Lean meat is used sparingly and is usually only used to season dishes. It is advisable to eat healthy omega 3 oiled fish, but eggs, dairy products and chicken are eaten in much smaller amounts than the traditional Western diet.

Social interactions during diet and exercise are the basic basis of a Mediterranean-style diet. Lifestyle changes that are part of the diet include eating with friends and family, socializing around the diet, eating your favorite foods carefully, and careful movement and exercise.

The best diet for heart health

In the category of the best heart-friendly diets, the Mediterranean diet shared a circle of winners with the Ornish diet created by Dr. Dean Ornish, founder of the California Institute for Nonprofit Preventive Medicine in 1977. ..today Diet will be provided Via the consumer health website Sharecare.

Only 10% of calories come from fat, and saturated fat is negligible. According to the report : “Most foods, including cholesterol and refined carbohydrates, oils, excess caffeine, almost all animal foods except egg whites, and a daily cup of non-fat milk or yogurt, are banned, but how many in the plan Contains seeds and nuts. “

Experts agree that the diet can be overly restricted and difficult to follow, but according to Ornish, it’s the only scientifically proven program. Situs inversus As shown, without medication or surgery In a randomized clinical trial.

Diet is combined with stress management techniques, exercise, social support, and smoking cessation, “laying the foundation for Ornish’s groundbreaking heart disease reversal trial in the 1990s,” the report said. ..

The best diet for diabetes

The Mediterranean diet received the highest honor in the optimal diet for the diabetes category. Second place was semi-vegetarian and vegan.

Flexitarian diet is a combination of two words, flexible and vegetarian. With this diet, you don’t have to swear meat completely. You are most often a plant eater and can sometimes eat steaks and burgers. According to the report, a predominantly plant-based diet leads to improved overall health and longevity, including a reduced incidence of heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

The vegan diet takes vegetarianism one step further by eliminating all animal foods, including dairy products and eggs. This means “nothing with lard-filled refried beans, whey-made margarine, and gelatin from animal bones and hooves.”

The best overall diet for weight loss

Popular WW (formerly known as WW) in this category Weight Watchers) is a plan linked to the number one semi-vegetarian and semi-vegetarian diet.

Semi-vegetarian diets require the addition of non-meat proteins such as beans, pea, and eggs, and foods such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, dairy products, and seasonings to the diet. Then, when trying to track the next calorie count, the report states: “Breakfast options are about 300 calories, lunch is 400 calories, and dinner is 500 calories. Light meals are about 150 calories each. Add two and your total daily clock is 1,500 calories.”

“If you emphasize eating a lot of the plant-based elements of this diet: fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, you’ll feel full with fewer calories than you’re used to.” According to a semi-vegetarian analysis .. “Research shows that vegetarians tend to have fewer calories, less weight, and a lower classification of obesity index (a measure of body fat) than their meat-eating companions.”

WW plan, Along with the Mayo Clinic diet, the first to be associated with the best commercial diet has the key elements needed for a successful diet, the report says: Social. support. In addition to face-to-face meetings and optional one-on-one consultants, this plan provides an online community.

“The backbone of the program is support through WW apps, expert-led workshops, and Digital 360, providing practical tools and behavioral change techniques to help in the process.” According to the analysis ..

The Volumentrics diet is to reduce the energy density (calories) of the food you eat. One of the best ways is to eat lots of watery foods. This increases the weight of the food in the stomach without stuffing it with additional calories. The top choices include soups that are reported to be 80% to 95% water. Fruits and vegetables with 80% to 95% water and yogurt with about 75% water.

The best diet for quick weight loss

The Quick Weight Loss category is for those who need to lose a few pounds for a special occasion. According to the US News & World Report, these dietary plans are not recommended as a long-term diet.

The Atkins diet Created in 1972 by cardiologist Dr. Robert Atkins, it ranked first in this category. The diet involves four stages of diet planning, starting with very few carbohydrates and adding more as the diet progresses.

However, according to the analysis, “a low-carb diet can eat too much fat and cause health concerns,” 34 out of 40 were given to the diet in the overall ranking.

The Health Care Resource Program, Or I came in second on the HMR and OPTAVIA diets.

The HMR program is a weight loss and lifestyle change program designed to reduce calories through dietary alternatives, including the addition of fruits and vegetables. The two-week starter kit costs only $ 200 and includes 70 servings of HMR shakes and entrees, support materials, weekly group coaching, and free shipping, the report said.

On the OPTAVIA diet, you buy “fuel” and have a “lean & green” diet (one main dish of meat, vegetables and healthy fat) added daily.

“10 to 35 percent of the daily calories come from protein,” the report said, more than the government’s nutrition guidelines suggest. “OPTAVIA’s Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan is priced at about $ 400 to $ 450 for 119 servings, or about $ 3 a week, which is about $ 13 to $ 15 per day.”

According to the report, both HMR and OPTAVIA came in 27 out of 40 meals on an overall rating.

Come to the end

The Ducan Diet has landed at the bottom of the ranking of the best diets. Other poor performers included the Whole30 tied in 35th place and the popular keto diet tied to the modified keto diet in 37th place.

Dukin, Whole30, and Ketogenic Diets, which emphasize eating high-protein or high-fat foods with minimal carbohydrates, are very restrictive, difficult to track, and difficult to eliminate the entire food group. Expert ratings are usually low. Guidelines.

Start a Mediterranean diet

Would you like to make the Mediterranean diet one of your goals this year? Start by cooking one meal each week, based on beans, whole grains, and vegetables, punching with herbs and spices. If one night a week is easy, add two, Make a meal other than meat from there ..

A grain that has remained largely unchanged over the centuries, known as the “ancient grain,” is also an important feature of the Mediterranean diet. Quinoa, amaranth, millet, spelled , Spelled, Kamut (a grain of wheat allegedly found in Egyptian tombs), and Teff (a poppy-sized Ethiopian grain) are examples of ancient grains.

When eating meat, prepare a small amount. For the main course, this means chicken or lean meat up to 3 ounces. Even better: Use small pieces of chicken or slices of lean meat to flavor a vegetable-based diet, such as stir-fry.

Then rethink the dessert.Mediterranean culture Normal End your meal with seasonal fruits.

If you’re tired of eating raw fresh fruits, use your creativity. Pour a pear with a small amount of honey in pomegranate juice, reduce the sauce and add it to Greek yogurt. Grill pineapples and other fruits and sprinkle with honey. Make sorbet from fruits containing avocado (it’s really a fruit). Fill the fig or date with goat cheese and sprinkle with some nuts. Make a brown rice apple crisp or whole wheat fruit tart.