Health
Diagnosis of depression can be boosted by the discovery of new biomarkers
Having a simple biochemical marker of depression is essential for diagnosing the disease and for tracking the effectiveness of drug therapy in the treatment of the neurochemical aspects of the disorder. Therefore, researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) have released data from a new study that identifies biomarkers for human platelets that track the degree of depression.
Some studies have shown in human and animal models that depression is consistent with a decrease in adenylate cyclase, a small intracellular molecule produced in response to neurotransmitters such as serotonin and epinephrine. Based on previous research by researchers in.
“When you are depressed, adenylate cyclase is low. The reason that adenylate cyclase is attenuated is because of the intermediate protein Gs alpha (Gsα) that allows neurotransmitters to make adenylate cyclase. Well, because the lipid raft membrane cholesterol is packed in a rich matrix, ”explained Dr. Mark Lasenic, senior researcher and professor of physiology, biophysics, and psychiatry at UIC. ..
Discoveries from new research — recently published Molecular psychiatry “New peripheral biomarkers for depression and antidepressant responses— Identified cellular biomarkers of Gsα translocations from lipid rafts. Biomarkers can be identified by a blood test.
“We have developed a test that can not only show the presence of depression, but also a therapeutic response with a single biomarker, which has never existed before,” he said. Researcher Rasenick said. Career Scientist at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.
The researchers hypothesized that perhaps one week after the start of treatment, this blood test could be used to determine if antidepressant therapy was working. Previous studies have shown that Gsalpha was out of the lipid raft when patients showed improvement in their symptoms of depression. However, in patients who took antidepressants but did not improve their symptoms, Gsalpha was still clogged in the raft, so adding antidepressants to the bloodstream was not enough to improve their symptoms. was.
“This small proof-of-concept study tested the hypothesis that the translocation of Gsα from lipid rafts to easier activation of adenylate cyclase is a biomarker of the clinical response to antidepressants,” the authors said. I am writing. “At the time of the screening visit, there were 49 subjects with MDD (HamD17 score of 15 or higher) and 59 healthy subjects. The AlphaScreen assay was used to assess the degree of coupling between Gsα and adenylyl cyclase. Both basal activity of adenylyl cyclase and prostaglandin E1 (PGE1) stimulation were measured. On the screen, platelet samples obtained from MDD subjects had significantly more PGE1 activation of adenylate cyclase activity than controls. It was revealed to be low (p = 0.02).
The authors went on to say, “Since then, 19 consented MDD subjects completed a 6-week open-label antidepressant treatment trial. 11 antidepressant responders (more than 50% improvement in HamD17 from the screen) , PGE1-stimulated adenylate cyclase showed a significant increase compared to non-responders (p = 0.05), and the effect of PGE1 / Gsα lipid raft biomarker was 0.83. PGE1 stimulation was 8 responders (72.7). %) And 2 non-responders (25.0%) increased by more than 30% from the screen rating. [Fisher exact = 0.07] With a positive prediction of 80.0% response. In this small pilot study, PGE1-stimulated increases in adenylate cyclase were associated with antidepressant responses in MDD subjects.
A blood test may show if Gs alpha has left the lipid raft after a week.
“Platelets turn over in a week, so there are changes in people who get better, so we can see biomarkers that predict successful treatment,” says Rasenick.
Currently, patients and their doctors have to wait weeks, sometimes months, to determine if antidepressants are working, and if so, try different treatments. Will be done.
“About 30% of people don’t get better — their depression doesn’t go away. Perhaps failure causes failure, assuming that both the doctor and the patient do nothing,” Rasenick concludes. rice field. “Most depression is diagnosed in the clinic of an unscreened family doctor. With this test, the doctor can say, so this may need to be revisited. Hmm.”
Sources
2/ https://www.genengnews.com/topics/translational-medicine/biomarkers/depression-diagnostics-could-get-boost-with-discovery-of-new-biomarker/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]