More COVID variants, more vaccine shots in the future of Fall River in 2022

Fall River — In March 2022, except for miraculous turnarounds COVID-19 Pandemic After finishing the second year, we are entering the third year. That grip is still around the world’s throat.

It doesn’t mean that nothing has changed, or nothing has changed. Significant progress was made last year in the fight against the coronavirus, and there are signs that further improvements may be in progress. But one thing you need to know about a pandemic so far is that it takes time to make progress.

Let’s see How the COVID pandemic evolved in 2021, And what we can expect in 2022.

Do you still need a shot? Bristol Community College Hosting COVID and Influenza Vaccine Clinic

How the COVID Pandemic Shaped 2021

If 2020 was a pandemic year, 2021 was the year we counterattacked.

two COVID vaccine Developed by Pfizer and Moderna in late 2020, it was limited to first responders and citizens at the highest risk of dying from COVID. By the beginning of 2021, the two vaccines had been phased out into a broader group, with the addition of a third vaccine, the single-dose jab, in March. Johnson & Johnson It was a little less effective, but it was easy to store and transport.

By early May, all adults were eligible to take it, followed by teens and children later in the year. Within a few months, COVID vaccination became the most vulnerable product, making it available to almost all pharmacies and clinics for everyone over the age of five. The Fall River Health Department And that Greater Fall River United Way Collaborate on the website and frvax.com, Helps users find shots and book them as needed. You can also give out prizes To immunize young people.

Gifts for young people:Fall River students can earn TV, iPad, etc. simply by vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination efforts have attracted millions of test takers.Nationally, about 78% of people in the CDC 5 years old and over Inoculate at least one COVID vaccine — 243 million or more. In Greater Fall River, the percentage is slightly lower than the national average, about 72%, just over 102,000 in at least one dose in Fall River, Somerset, Swansea, Freetown, and Westport.

Still, there are about 48,000 locals who have not received the COVID vaccine at all.

Studies show that almost all severe COVID cases with hospitalization, stay in the ICU, or death are found in unvaccinated people.

“COVID-19 vaccination continues to be the best way to reduce severe illness, hospitalization and mortality,” said Tess Callan, director of the Fall River Health Commission.

Winter waves:Fall River outnumbers 20,000 COVID cases in another dangerous spike

The number of cases of COVID is still increasing

Despite widespread vaccination, cases of COVID continue to grow. Fall River started this year with a total of about 8,000 cases. This year we will end with over 20,000 cases. Worldwide, the number of cases has more than tripled in the past year, from 85 million to 283 million.

One big reason? variant..

All viruses, including COVID, evolve and mutate over time. This is especially true if it is not suppressed by high vaccination rates. Last year there were multiple variants of interest and concern, such as Gamma, Delta, and now Omicron. The latter needs special attention, according to medical experts. It is more contagious than the original strains of COVID and other mutations and can break through vaccine protection more easily. Can make people sick faster when infected, And resists two of the three monoclonal antibody therapies used to treat COVID patients.

About all Omicrons:This COVID variant hastens people’s illness.Other things you need to know are:

First identified and named in November, Omicron now accounts for almost 6 of the 10 COVID cases nationwide. According to the CDC..Still, some medical professionals It is highly contagious and spreads rapidly, so it can reach its peak soon. And it won’t last very long until 2022.

Future Good News: Vaccines appear to be less effective at blocking the capture of Omicron variants of COVID than previous variants, but when it comes to symptomatic, vaccines still have incredible benefits. .. Studies show that people who are fully vaccinated and have boosted immunity may have only mild symptoms. The fewer shots you have, the worse your symptoms can be.

Fewer people die from COVID — will that trend continue?

January 2, 2021, Department of State Public Health Service A total of approximately 36,000 COVIDs were reported to occur in Bristol County, of which 1,079 were fatal, with a case fatality rate of 3.02%. This means that until then, one in 33 people infected with COVID died in Bristol County.

By the end of December, DPH figures showed that cases in the county almost tripled to more than 103,000. Of these cases, 2,055 were fatal. This is a case fatality rate of 1.99% — one of 50 COVID cases.

With one possible answer, according to medical experts CDC, Vaccination is that they are doing their job: stop the most vulnerable people from catching COVID, and prevent most people who do so from getting sick and dying from it.

Of course, you will not be infected with COVID and die You can have your own problems — Everything from mild discomfort that causes productivity loss and work or school holidays to more severe symptoms, long-term symptoms, hospitalization, or permanent damage to the lungs, heart, or brain. However, the decline in case fatality rate could be a statistic to continue monitoring in 2022.

How to stay safe:“Vaccinated, wear mask, take test” Prevent Omicron infection

What else should we expect from the 2022 pandemic?

Other variations: Omicron is unlikely to be the last variant we hear. who There are already two “Variants of Interest” (Lambda and Mu) with Greek names, and we are monitoring the other five COVID variants documented last year.

Other shots: Fully vaccinated booster shots (6 months after the second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or 2 months after J & J) will continue to be recommended until 2022 and are mandatory for some. Clinical trials for the fourth booster are currently underway, but no one can yet confidently say whether they are recommended.

Other masks: All masks, including common cloth masks, provide at least some basic level of protection from viruses that invade the nose and mouth. Importantly, it also helps prevent the spread of particles that carry the virus. But at Omicron, this may be the time to upgrade. “As we learn more about the infectivity of the Omicron variant, the mask type may also become more important. Reliance on cloth masks may not have the same protection that multi-layer surgery and / or KN95 masks provide. There is, “Curran said.

Other rules: Expect the social aspects of the pandemic to remain difficult to navigate. Frustration is rising as the world prepares for its third year under COVID, and at the top of another winter wave. In 2022, more companies and venues are preparing to require proof of vaccination as well as continued use of masks. Newport Mansion To Boston City-Wide Mission.. And vaccine mandates that started with healthcare professionals and first responders could become more common.

Possible remedies? An analysis of Fall River’s COVID cases to date shows that cases were lowest from late spring to summer, but peaked again in early winter. In late summer and fall on Fall River, there were far more cases in 2021 than in 2020. This may be due to the prevalence of highly contagious delta mutations. However, from late May to June, the spread in Fall River and the surrounding towns was negligible. It is not yet known whether the arrival of more comfortable weather in 2022 will indicate a release from the waves of COVID.

Dammedeiros can be reached at [email protected].. Buy a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today to support your local journalism.