COVID hospitalization, LA County cases continue to surge

Rapid increase COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Infectious diseases continue to promote hospitalization on Monday, and Monday’s state figures indicate the number of virus-positive patients Los Angeles County A medical center close to 2,000, the highest level since last winter.

According to the state, there were 1,994 COVID-positive patients At the county hospital As of Monday, there are more than 200 jumps from the previous day, the highest number since February last year. There were 278 of those patients in the intensive care unit, up from 263 on Sunday.

The county public health service reported that the number of pediatric COVID patients, although still relatively small, increased by nearly 190% from December 4 to 25, with children under the age of 4 showing the largest increase in pediatrics.

The current numbers are not immediately known, but county officials said last week that eight pediatric patients were admitted to the county with COVID on December 2, but the number surged to 21 on December 23. I told City News Service.

“When students return to the classroom, we all need to follow the public health measures in place so that the school can be safely opened after winter vacation,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. rice field. “In our school, increasing infections in the community pose additional challenges, so everyone needs to play their part to slow the spread of the virus.

“Most importantly, families are vaccinated for school-aged children, given that vaccination and boost immunization provide maximum protection against COVID-19 and reduce the transmission and confusion of learning at school. You need to act urgently for this, “she said.

The county issued revised guidelines for schools late last week, requiring teachers and staff to wear upgraded surgical masks, and wearing masks outdoors when physical distance is not possible. Also mandated. Dozens of school districts have resumed face-to-face lessons on Monday, but the Los Angeles Unified School District will be back next week.

The county will also support the distribution of state-provided home test kits to all California students.

The county’s number of cases has skyrocketed over the past week as the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 contributes to the spread of the virus. After 27,091 new infections were recorded daily on Friday, the county reported nearly 45,000 new cases over the weekend.

On Monday (traditionally low cases and deaths due to delays in reporting from the weekend), the county announced an additional 8 COVID-related deaths and 16,269 new cases.

This number increased the county’s COVID deaths to 24,647 and the cumulative number of pandemics to 1,757,522.

As of Monday, the average daily rate for 7 days for those who tested positive for the virus was 22.5%. That percentage fell below 1% in November.

As hospitalizations increased, county health officials urged residents to avoid visiting hospital emergency rooms unless urgent emergency treatment was needed.

According to the county, “residents should not visit the emergency department solely to undergo a COVID test or for minor complaints that can be resolved by their GP.”

Health officials continued to urge residents to reduce high-risk activities, such as long-term unmasked indoor activities and crowded outdoor events.

According to public health officials, there is evidence that only those who have recently completed the vaccination series or received booster immunization can prevent infection with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“The days ahead are very difficult for all of us because we are faced with a very large number of cases, reflecting the spread of the virus. To get people to work and go to school, We all need to act responsibly, “Feller said. Late last week.

She also said that overall COVID mortality was relatively flat in the county, despite the dramatic surge in infectious diseases, but that could change, she said.

“Fortunately, the number of deaths is low and unchanged, because it’s only been about a week since hospitalizations began to increase,” she said.

Authorities say that about 90% of COVID deaths during a pandemic occurred in people with underlying illness. The most common conditions are high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

Southern California newsgroups said the COVID incident began to affect high school athletic activity on Monday, with school basketball teams such as Shaminard, Long Beach Poly, Bishop Montgomery, and Rolling Hills Prop withdrawing from the match due to a virus problem. I reported. The Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame have announced that they will limit access to basketball games, the newspaper group reported.

For the latest Southern California news, visit FOX11 Los Angeles.