Top Story of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

According to WHO, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women. In 2018, an estimated 311,000 people died worldwide.

HPV is the cause of almost all cervical cancers. WHO says that if 90% of girls are vaccinated with HPV, 70% of women are screened, and 90% of women with cervical cancer are treated, cervical cancer will be removed first. I presume that there is a possibility of cancer.

However, recent studies have shown that the negative perception of the HPV vaccine due to misinformation has contributed to lower vaccination rates. In addition, survey data revealed that many women were neither given the HPV vaccine by their healthcare providers nor screened for cervical cancer. In addition, many trans-gender men and non-binary individuals have reported barriers to screening for cervical cancer, despite their high risk.

To commemorate Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Healio has compiled a list of 10 stories about cervical cancer and HPV vaccination efforts since 2021.

Incorrect information contributes to a significant increase in HPV vaccine rejection

Between 2015 and 2018, the proportion of parents and caregivers who rejected the HPV vaccine in adolescence due to safety concerns increased by 79.9%. JAMA network opened. read more.

Studies suggest that some women are not provided with the HPV vaccine

In a small research study, 60% of women seeking childbirth care reported that they had been vaccinated with the HPV vaccine at least once, and 50% reported that they had never been vaccinated by their healthcare provider. read more.

Many women who have never been vaccinated with HPV are also not up to date on screening for cervical cancer

According to the findings published in, a significant proportion of women who have never been vaccinated with HPV have never been screened for cervical cancer or did not have the latest screening information in 2019. It was. JAMA network open.. read more.

Trans-gender men, non-binary people lack information on screening for cervical cancer

According to the results of a cross-sectional study, many trans-gender men and non-binary people assigned to women at birth reported barriers to screening for cervical cancer. read more.

HPV self-sampling may increase cervical cancer screening rates in trans-gender men

Studies show that alternative options for cervical cancer screening, such as self-sampled HPV testing, may increase the number of trans-gender male screenings. read more.

Self-reported HPV vaccination rate is “low” but increases over time

Self-reported HPV vaccination rates for young men and women between the ages of 18 and 21 were “low,” but increased over time, researchers write. The data also showed that the overall HPV vaccination rate for men lags behind that for females. read more.

HPV vaccination intervention facilitates adolescent decision making

HPV vaccination interventions conducted at school moderately improved psychosocial vaccine-related outcomes such as adolescent decision making. JAMA network open.. read more.

Video reduces hesitation of HPV vaccine among parents

During a communication experiment, a pediatrician announced to parents that his child was going to be vaccinated with the HPV vaccine, and the data showed a short video showing that relieving concerns reduced the hesitation of the HPV vaccine. .. read more.

Poor areas may lag behind other areas in eradicating cervical cancer

Eradication of cervical cancer appears to be within reach in the United States, but predictive models show a gap of about 10 years between the country’s low-poor and high-poor areas to reach this goal. I predicted that there would be. read more.

HPV of the most prevalent infants at birth

According to a Finnish study of more than 300 children, oral HPV was prevalent in about 23% of newborns and persisted in about 15% of children for an average of about 20 months. Emerging infectious diseases.. read more.

reference:

National Institute of Infectious Diseases. Cervical cancer awareness month. https://www.nfid.org/tag/cervical-cancer-awareness-month/.. Accessed on December 27, 2021.

Who. Cervical cancer eradication initiative. https://www.who.int/initiatives/cervical-cancer-elimination-initiative.. Accessed on December 27, 2021.