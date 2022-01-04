Studies show that integrated services such as nutritional counseling increase survival in cancer patients





Recent studies show that access to integrated medical services such as exercise counseling increases the survival rate of breast cancer patients. Providing integrated oncology services such as nutritional counseling and patient support groups benefits many breast cancer patients. Research paper To tell. Oncologists treat patients primarily with traditional medications such as chemotherapy. Integrated oncology combines traditional medicine with complementary lifestyle therapies such as meditation. Recent research articles published in Oncology JournalFeatures breast cancer patient data collected by 103 oncology institutions from January 2013 to December 2014. In this study, oncology institutions were divided into four cohorts based on a scoring system that ranked tissues as low integration score, low medium integration score, and medium high integration score, and high integration score. The main findings of this study include that low- and medium-sized institutions showed a five-year survival rate three times that of low-institutions, and middle- and high-level institutions showed a 48% 5-year survival rate of low-institutions. “Beyond the” low “involvement in integrated oncology and exceeding the threshold represents a new path to increased survival that is beneficial to many cancer patients,” the study co-authors wrote. The co-authors of this study are educating, accessing, and funding an oncology institution’s core set of six integrated oncology services: nutritional counseling, exercise counseling, patient support groups, psychological services, meditation, and psycho-oncology support. It is recommended to strengthen. The core set of six therapies was provided much more often in institutions with higher integration scores than in institutions with lower integration scores. 76% of oncology institutions with low integration scores provided nutritional counseling compared to 100% of oncology institutions with high integration scores.

68% of oncology institutions with low integration scores provided exercise counseling compared to 100% of oncology institutions with high integration scores.

80% of oncology institutions with low integration scores provided patient support groups compared to 100% of oncology institutions with high integration scores

Forty-eight percent of oncology institutions with low integration scores provided psychological services compared to 100% of oncology institutions with high integration scores.

Twenty percent of oncology institutions with low integration scores provided meditation, while 97% of oncology institutions with high integration scores provided meditation.

56% of oncology institutions with low integration scores provided support for psycho-oncology, while 97% of oncology institutions with high integration provided support for psycho-oncology. “12 [integrative oncology] Modality was investigated in this study, but the more commonly adopted results emphasize five. These are exercise counseling, nutritional counseling, psycho-oncology support, pastor services, and patient support groups. … It is advisable to add meditation as the sixth important “core modality”. These six are attractive bundles that physically, mentally, socially, and mentally address the needs of the patient, are often accepted as part of normal care, and provide the patient with some choice. “Represents,” wrote the co-author of the study. Interpretation of data The use of integrated services as part of an oncology program has obvious benefits, the senior author of the study told Health Leaders. “Several cancer tissues, such as the American Society for Clinical Oncology and the American Cancer Society, emphasize the importance of strengthening supportive care for cancer patients, both during and after specific cancer treatments. Is based on extensive evidence and value documentation. These recommendations focus on behavioral changes and lifestyles such as nutrition, stress management, and exercise. Both cancerous and non-cancerous. Increasing evidence in the population indicates that non-pharmacological approaches such as acupuncture, yoga, mind and body, and other practices may improve quality, some of these as well as longevity. Shows the possibility of extension of Sam Eli Foundation.. He said the study shows the benefits of integrated oncology. “Since these practices are known to improve quality of life, we study this study to investigate whether the combination of these efforts, especially at cancer laboratories across the country, affected survival. Routine cancer treatment can help both improve the quality of life and extend the lifespan of cancer patients. “ A core set of six therapies, such as nutritional counseling, should be widely adopted in the treatment of cancer, Jonas said. “These core 6 therapies provide the strongest evidence to improve quality of care and quality of life, many of which are already incorporated into international guidelines for cancer treatment. For spiritual care. , This was in high demand from patients. We believe that integrating at least these six treatments into the routine management of cancer patients is appropriate for cancer institutions. “ He said integrated oncology should be a best practice for all cancer patients, not just those with breast cancer. “These supportive and integrated oncology approaches are not unique to breast cancer patients. Many of them are basic wellness approaches that facilitate healing of any condition. Therefore, for all types of cancer. I think it needs to be incorporated into treatment. “

