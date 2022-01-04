Can I test positive for two COVID variants at once?





(NEXSTAR) – The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain in the United States, but the Delta variant maintains a strong national presence. But if one is positive, can I have the other at the same time? Dr. Jim Conway, Medical Director of UW Health’s Immunization Program in Wisconsin, said: He explains that in the early days of the pandemic, many children had SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and other common cold viruses such as rhinovirus and enterovirus. .. The World Health Organization recently reported cases of people who received influenza and COVID at the same time. We call it “Furrona”. Overland Park business offering free COVID-19 tests on Tuesday

It is not impossible to infect two COVID variants at the same time, as they can infect two viruses at the same time. “There’s nothing to say that you couldn’t have both Delta and Omicron,” says Dr. Conway. “Especially if there are people who are very sociable, out and about, doing a lot of things, not vaccinated, and having two people easily available at the same time, I’m You won’t be surprised at all. “ Both variants are found during the sequence of COVID tests. If you have another cold-like virus, it may not affect your COVID test. According to Dr. Kelly Oakson, Chief Scientist for Bioinformatics and Next Generation Sequencing at the Utah Institute for Public Health, the PCR and antigen tests used for COVID testing are highly specific for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. “In fact, it’s designed to identify only one virus and one virus,” said Dr. Oakeson. Similar to COVID, there are tests that can be used to detect other viruses. Continued coverage: Coronavirus tracking in the Kansas City area

If you have a cold or flu-like symptom (snot, cough, sore throat, fever, shortness of breath), it is recommended that Dr. Conway be examined. He also recommends that those who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shots do so. “It’s never too late to get vaccinated. Some people wanted to wait and see how well they understood. [the vaccines] worked. And you know these are safe, “says Dr. Conway.



