Studies: Antibodies from Covid infections can later attack healthy organs

Studies have shown persistent antibodies after 6 months, even if the patient was not severely ill with covid. Other news is “flurona”, an unvaxxed pregnant woman who is colluding among deer.

Reuters: Virus leaves antibodies that can attack healthy tissue



New discoveries show that months after recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection, survivors have elevated levels of antibodies that can accidentally attack their organs and tissues, even if they are not severe. .. All 177 healthcare workers who recovered from a coronavirus infection that was confirmed before the vaccine became available, including those that could cause chronic inflammation and damage to the joints, skin, and nervous system. Had persistent autoantibodies. (Rapid, 1/4)

In other collaborative research —

Axios: Coronavirus vaccine and previous infections are likely to prevent severe Omicron disease



A series of preliminary studies suggest that cell-mediated immunity induced by vaccines or previous COVID infections remains effective against Omicron mutants. This form of immunity is associated with protection against severe illness. This means that vaccinated and previously infected people are significantly less protected against Omicron infections, but less likely to develop a serious illness. Even for those who have not been vaccinated or have never been infected before, it is still unclear how likely the Omicron variant can cause serious illness in the first place. (Owens, 1/4)

NBC News: Covid is rampant among deer, studies show



Humans have infected wild deer with Covid-19 in a few states, and coronavirus spreads among deer, according to a recent study outlining findings that could complicate escape from a pandemic. There is evidence that it is. … studies suggest that coronavirus may be colonized in about 30 million free-range species in the United States. No cases of Covid spreading from deer to humans have been reported, but scientists say it is possible. (Bush, 1/2)

In the news about Covid false alarms —

Bay Area Newsgroup: Betty White didn’t die after the COVID-19 booster, agents say



Betty White’s agent has revealed online false rumors that the TV icon received a COVID-19 booster shot last week, three days before New Year’s Eve. White’s agent and best friend Jeff Witchas told the media on Monday that she died “while sleeping peacefully at home.” People say her death is related to getting a booster shot three days ago, but that’s not true, “Witchas said in a statement to People. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized-it is not the life she lived in.” (Ross, 1/3)

Bloomberg: Twitter Permanently Bans Republican Greens with Covid Misinformation



Twitter Inc. said on Sunday that it had permanently banned Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account for repeatedly violating the platform’s ban on disseminating false information about Covid-19. Georgian legislators were previously suspended for tweeting false claims about Covid vaccines and health risks during the global epidemic. A Twitter spokesman said the company “has made it clear that the strike system for this policy will permanently suspend accounts if the policy is repeatedly violated.” (Edgerton, 1/2)

Oklahoma: Is Oklahoma really the No. 1 COVID death in 2021?



According to a new report, Oklahoma had the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the country in 2021, but state health commissioners said the report lacked context. The NBCLX report, using data from Johns Hopkins University, calculates an Oklahoma mortality rate of 248 per 100,000. According to the NBCLX report, the national average for 2021 was 137 per 100,000. The analysis seems to use data based on the date the death was reported, rather than the date the death occurred. However, many deaths reported in early 2021 actually occurred in 2020, as death reports occur weeks or months later. (Branham, 1/3)

In other news–

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: First dose of COVID pills arriving in Georgia, but very short supply



Alex Willis, the owner of a pharmacy in southern Georgia, was eagerly awaiting the first shipment in the form of tablets of COVID-19 treatment that could change the game on Monday. Two new antivirals (both requiring a doctor’s prescription) could be powerful tools for combating COVID-19 during critical periods of a pandemic. This is because the Omicron variant has spiked the number of new infections. The pill treatment is convenient and can be picked up at the pharmacy and taken at home. All drugs previously approved for COVID-19 require IV or injection given by a healthcare professional. (Oliviero, 1/4)

Reuters: Wal-Mart temporarily closed nearly 60 US stores for COVID cleaning in December



Wal-Mart temporarily closed about 60 US stores at the COVID-19 hotspot in December to disinfect against the virus. This is a sign that the new Omicron variant is disrupting the retail industry. Wal-Mart stores have been closed for two days for cleaning “to provide employees and customers with a safe and clean in-store environment” in places such as Texas and New Jersey, a company spokeswoman said in a statement. I told Reuters. A total of 4,700 US locations (Naidu and Kaye, 1/3)

The Washington Post: Israel is currently offering a fourth Covid Shot to people over the age of 60



Israel began offering a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to people over the age of 60 on Monday, a double booster effort involving previously weakened elderly and some health care workers. Has been greatly expanded. This initiative puts Israel at the forefront of aggressive vaccination strategies as Omicron variants boost infection rates around the world. (Hendrix, 1/3)

Fox News: Israel Detects Cases of “Flurona” in Unvaccinated Pregnant Women



Last season, the number of cases of influenza was the lowest ever due to school closures and distant workplaces, but the recurrence of influenza has raised concerns about the “cold” caused by “flu.” Israel recently confirmed that it is believed to be one of the first recorded cases of individuals infected with both influenza and COVID-19. The Times of Israel in Israel reports that unvaccinated pregnant women tested positive for both illnesses at Beilinson Hospital in Peta Chikva last week. (Best, 1/3)

