Babies born in a pandemic have a slight developmental delay, studies find

Babies born early in the pandemic were screened for less developmental skills than babies born before the pandemic, regardless of whether the mother was infected with Covid-19 during pregnancy, according to a study published Tuesday. It was a low score.

The study, at JAMA Pediatrics, tracked 255 babies born between March and December 2020 in New York City, the epicenter of the early US pandemic.

Infants were screened for social, communication and motor skills at 6 months of age using standards. questionnaire Ability to roll from back to stomach, frequency of murmuring, and other milestones.

In most areas, babies born during a pandemic showed lower scores compared to previously born babies. Researchers found that this was true whether or not they were born to a mother who was infected with Covid during pregnancy.

The results may not indicate a long-term delay in development, they added.

The difference was a small discrepancy in average scores between babies born before and after the onset of the pandemic, not a high incidence of developmental delay.

And among babies born during the pandemic, the scores for social skills, fine motor skills and gross motor skills were low, but the scores for communication skills were slightly higher.

“Of course, it gives a pause. Why don’t these kids score so much, especially for very basic skills like motor skills and what I think?” Brown University Pediatrics Sean Deoni, an associate professor of research, research About the cognitive abilities of children born during a pandemic but not involved in JAMA pediatric studies.

He said adult masks hide their mouths when speaking, and infants have limited social interaction due to blockades, which has implications for baby communication.

“My first impression is that language is influenced and movement is unaffected, and we see the opposite,” Deoni said.

All participants were born at the Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital in New York or the Presbyterian Allen Pavilion Hospital in New York, and were compared to the scores of 62 infants who were born in the same hospital before the start of the pandemic and were tested in 6 months. rice field. Year.

Researchers speculated that the stress experienced by pregnant women due to pandemics could explain the decline in the baby’s athletic performance and social skills.

However, Dr. Dani Dumitriu, an assistant professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at Columbia University and a neonatal hospitalist at Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, said it was likely due to several factors. She said that being born into a blockade and other pandemic-related stressor environment probably contributed to the impact on families who interrupted childhood, such as unemployment and precarious housing.

She called the findings a “big surprise.” In particular, researchers did not find that infants whose mothers had Covid during pregnancy had lower scores than babies born to mothers who were not infected during the pandemic.

“I expected a difference based on what is known from other viruses,” she said.

Mollywood, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Gillings Global Public Health School at the University of North Carolina and the lead author of an editorial published with JAMA Pediatrics Studies, sees pregnant women as a reason to opt out of these findings. I warned you shouldn’t stop vaccination and booster shots or wearing a mask. She also said that research was limited.

“This is a very small sample taken from a very special medical system in New York City, taken for a very limited time,” she said. “It’s not that you can’t learn from things that way, but it tells a small part of the pandemic among pregnant people.”

Research on how Covid affects fetal development is still underway, but there is ample evidence of other risks that the disease poses to them. Covid’s pregnant women Probability is high Premature childbirth that can lead to lifelong disabilities in children, such as cerebral paralysis. The virus also Stillbirth risk The overall proportion is still low, but among pregnant women.

What this means in the future

It is not clear what the results of the 6-month screening mean.

“6 months is a very early stage of development, which is not a good predictor of long-term results,” Dumitriu said. “This is good for predicting what is happening at that moment.”

However, early collection of this data provides a “great opportunity to intervene” when it becomes clear that some children will have long-term adverse effects as a result of a pandemic. It is important.

“The six-month-old brain is so adaptable and plastic that it could start talking about what to do at the public health level and mitigate its long-term effects,” Dumitriu said. increase.

Deoni, that research In August 2021, he discovered that the reduced interaction due to the blockade led to a decline in cognitive abilities in children born during the pandemic, and stated that the study was “very important.”

“There is a set of children going into day care, kindergarten and school that may have greater needs than we are accustomed to if things go on and on,” he said.

But he emphasized that the family was not helpless. He said the baby’s brain is resilient and the most important action a parent can take is to be involved in the child’s daily life. He said reading a book to children every night is a great way to connect with them and help them grow.

“If your parents are very interactive with you, if they’re talking to you, you’ll play with you, get involved with you, and get to the floor,” he said.