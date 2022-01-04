Combination of influenza and COVID, symptoms, fever, sore throat, cough





As Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Ohio Due to the Omicron variant, some health authorities are currently monitoring a condition called “Flurona” in which people are infected with both COVID-19 and influenza. According to CNBC, Israel recorded the first case of an individual infected with both seasonal influenza and COVID-December 23. The infection was found in unvaccinated pregnant women with mild symptoms. Since then she has been released from the hospital. Although this was the first case of this type in Israel, reports of both influenza and COVID-19 patients surfaced in the United States as early as spring 2020. The Times of Israel reported. The Israeli Ministry of Health is investigating this case to see if the combination of the two viruses caused a more serious illness. Ohio COVID-19:Franklin County Commissioner approves purchase of COVID-19 test for county employees Ohio COVID-19:Franklin County COVID-19 cases continue to grow exponentially, exceeding 16,000 per week. Influenza vs. COVID-19 Symptoms The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states: People can be infected with both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time I have both symptoms. Influenza and COVID-19 share many of the same symptoms. Fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose or stuffy nose, changes or loss of taste or odor, but this last symptom is more often seen with COVID-19. However, according to CNBC, the combination of viruses can cause serious symptoms such as pneumonia, respiratory complications, and myocarditis, which can be fatal if left untreated. Due to their similarities, the CDC recommends testing both viruses to tell what the disease is and to confirm the diagnosis. Precautions At this time, there are many precautions that people can take, such as being vaccinated against COVID-19 or the flu. Other recommended steps are: Wear a mask in an indoor space

Avoid close contact with sick people

6 feet away from others

Avoid crowded and poorly ventilated areas

Test to prevent spreading to others

Covers coughing and sneezing.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Cleaning and disinfection of surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with the virus that causes influenza and COVID-19 Influenza cases increase again as severe H3N2 strains circulate Last year’s flu season in the United States was the lowest in decades, but this season’s numbers continue to grow. According to the CDC, 5,027 people tested positive for influenza and 1,825 were hospitalized during the week ending December 25. This year, the more severe influenza strain, H3N2, is prevalent. The New York Times reported. The virus is not included in the types of influenza that this season’s vaccine specifically protects. In other words, the flu vaccine may be less effective against the strain. In recent years, the flu season peaked in an average of 12,500 weekly diagnosed cases, usually in late January or February. Micah Walker is a dispatch trend reporter.To reach her in [email protected] Or 740-251-7199. Follow her on Twitter @ micah_walker701.

