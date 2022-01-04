Break the barriers to protecting children from serious Covid-19-related illnesses

Houston, Texas-August 25: EMS medics at the Houston Fire Department prepare for transportation .. .. [+] Covid-19 positive girl, 2 years old, to a hospital in Houston, Texas, August 25, 2021. The child’s mother said she had a fever, a runny nose and started vomiting after going to a day care center the previous week. The child tested positive for the virus this Monday. In the largest city in Texas, the delta form of the coronavirus has surged, burdening EMS personnel and overwhelmingly increasing the number of municipal hospitals. (Photo by John Moore / Getty Images)

Getty Images



One of the many mysteries of Covid-19 that continues to confuse us is the resistance of infants to disease after SARS-CoV-2 infection.With data Released last week Suggest that children may be less protected against Omicron than previous SARS-CoV-2 mutants and clarify more than ever to promote risk and protection in younger populations is needed. Everyone has guessed why the virus mainly saves children.

A New research, Peer-reviewed, unedited and published Nature In December, we provide evidence that innate immunity is involved in strengthening the defense of children against illness. Innate immunity, also known as innate immunity, represents the body’s ability to respond to invasion by new antigens, regardless of previous exposure. Individual infected cells first react by inducing the production of interferon, which unleashes a true storm of antibacterial genes and proteins and warns adjacent cells to prepare for imminent infection. Over time, interferon and other interferon-stimulating genes provide important signals to initiate an adaptive immune response.

From the beginning of a pandemic expert, we have assumed that innate immunity weakens and becomes dexterous with age, just as the immune system grows. In this study, Yoshida et al. We set out to identify the factors that contribute to the exacerbations, especially in the face of Covid-19, by comparing the etiology of cohorts of adult and pediatric patients.

Discovery of Yoshida et al. In summary, there are three main observations. First, the child’s innate immune response appears to be pre-activated in the nasal tissue, allowing immune cells to resist the more disastrous consequences of infection through strong interferon activity. Interferon is a class of signaling proteins that mobilize an army of interferon-stimulating genes that warn surrounding cells of an ongoing infection when they detect the presence of a foreign invader. Previous studies have shown that SARS-CoV-2 develops a series of immunosuppressive mechanisms that target interferon production by direct and indirect means, delaying the initiation of the innate immune response. Suppression of interferon production allows the virus to replicate faster, longer, and reach higher viral loads in a shorter period of time. According to Yoshida et al., No such delay was observed in pediatric patients whose nasal immune cells showed strong interferon signaling both before and during SARS-CoV-2 infection, “induction of interferon-stimulated cells and Clearance is much faster. “

Second, Yoshida et al. It was noted that adult Covid-19 patients showed dense clusters of interferon-stimulating genes in their blood compared to pediatric patients. The appearance of specific subpopulations of interferon-stimulating genes is consistent with the onset of symptoms, suggesting that the innate immune response flares and regains control during the acute phase of infection. It tracks an existing model of disease progression that identifies peak SARS-CoV-2 viral load just before the onset of symptoms and just before the onset of the immune system. According to Yoshida et al., There is no correlation between interferon-stimulated gene expression and symptomatic onset in pediatric patients. Interferon-stimulated genes are still abundantly surfaced in asymptomatic children, but their symptoms change over time and have faster induction and viral clearance compared to adults. It shows that.

The third and final observation is that pediatric Covid-19 patients have a more naive and diverse immunological situation than adults. This means that in the face of SARS-CoV-2 infection, antibodies will differentiate and mature more easily. The older we get, the more memory cells our body accumulates. This is good for defending against familiar enemies, but not so good for defending the unknown. Without the many naive lymphocytes available to differentiate into anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the adult immune response must utilize the barbaric power of cytotoxic T cells to combat infection. Hmm. Therefore, while viral replication and clearance dynamics remain largely localized in the respiratory tract of children, immunosuppression may lead to the development of multi-organ systemic disease and increased cytotoxicity in the blood in adults. ..

Data from South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States suggest that Omicron may have developed the ability to break the innate immune defenses of children and young adults. Therefore, it is essential to understand these defenses in more detail and to develop new ways to enhance innate immunity and inactivate the immunosuppressive activity of the virus.

In my calculations, SARS-CoV-2 has more than 20 different mechanisms that develop to suppress the induction of interferon and interferon-stimulating genes, and MHC-I. Each of these mechanisms is an attractive target for treatments that can protect children and adults from infections and illnesses. We must use the knowledge and skills we have at our disposal to change the course of the pandemic for the better. Otherwise, 2022 will not look much different from 2021. Increasing infectious variants destabilizes best efforts to recover and move forward from the damage of the last two years.