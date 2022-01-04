Zero sugar drinks are replacing diet soda. Are they something good for you?

Whether it’s for weight loss or just for health IFIC 2021 Food and Health Survey It was revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following the diet prescribed in 2021. But at the same time, there is a cultural shift away from a restrictive diet, and the word diet itself needs to be rebranded. Therefore, sodas claimed as a “diet” have been overhauled or overtaken by similar (or same) zero sugar soft drinks. CNN .. However, it is arguable whether these drinks are better than the diet drinks they are replacing. Here’s how to determine if Zero Sugar Drinks and Sugar Alternatives are right for you.

Breakdown of sugar substitutes

Zero-calorie or low-calorie sugar alternatives are often hundreds to thousands of times sweeter than regular sugar, but they do not raise blood sugar levels. Common sugar substitutes such as sucralose, aspartame, and acesulfame K are often referred to as artificial sweeteners because they are made from synthetic ingredients. On the other hand, other things such as stevia, monk fruit extract and allulose are of natural origin.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) believes that all of these sweeteners are safe when consumed in acceptable amounts. The exception is people with a rare genetic condition called phenylketonuria — aspartame is not safe for people with this disorder.While deciding safetyThe FDA reviews data on outcomes such as genital health, cancer risk, and potential toxic effects on the nervous system. Therefore, while these additives are considered safe in this regard, the question remains as to whether they increase the risk of other problems and whether they help.

Potential risks of sugar substitutes

The FDA considers sugar substitutes to be safe, the study Sucralose was associated with a significant decrease in insulin sensitivity. This is believed to be due to changes in glucose metabolism.This may explain why research It links the use of diet soda with the high risk of type 2 diabetes. In one study, researchers tracked more than 66,000 women over 14 years and found that people who drink high-diet soda have a very high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. In addition, diet sodas and sugar substitutes do not raise blood sugar levels when consumed, but there is no clear evidence that they are useful for long-term blood sugar control and weight control. American Diabetes Association..

Meanwhile, the study also raises concerns that diet sodas containing zero-calorie soft drinks sold in alternative markets may increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. for example, 1 In a study of 81,000 or more women, high-diet soda drinkers (defined as two or more per day) had a 23 risk of stroke compared to low-drinkers (less than one per week). % Higher, 29% higher risk of heart disease.

There is also Potential The sugar substitute has a negative effect on your gut microbiota.Further research is needed to clarify this, but given that dysbiosis is associated with higher levels of inflammation and metabolic disorders, it raises a danger signal. Danger Health concerns such as heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The more direct and unpleasant effects of taking sugar alcohols, a low-calorie sugar alternative, are gas, bloating, and diarrhea. Sugar alcohols such as sorbitol and mannitol are common in low-sugar candies, protein bars, and gums. Healthy people may experience mild gas and bloating after ingesting sugar alcohol-sweetened foods, but if there is a gastrointestinal condition, Irritable bowel syndromeOr, eating large amounts of sugar alcohol sweetened may cause more extreme symptoms.

Do sugar substitutes help you manage your weight?

It makes theoretical sense to replace high-calorie foods and drinks with low-calorie ones to help with weight management. But the study is not clear. Eating and drinking sweets without the calories normally obtained from those foods seems to experience changes in the hormones that regulate appetite, which can lead to hunger and a stronger thirst. This is a scenario that can promote binge eating and weight gain.

One 2021 study We investigated the hunger reaction and cravings of people who drank diet drinks, regular sweet drinks, or water. Researchers have found that women and obese people are more vulnerable to the appetite-stimulating and thirsty-boosting effects of sugar substitutes. Interestingly, men and people of healthy weight did not respond the same, so certain populations may be vulnerable to the adverse effects of these substances.

Who Should Consider Sugar Alternatives?

In reality, most Americans consume excess sugar, and soda and other sweet drinks are the main source of added sugar in our diet. There is a very clear link between an overly sweet diet and health problems, including heart disease, so it makes sense to take steps to reduce additional sugar intake.

Sugar replacers and sugar-free sweets can be part of your plan to reduce added sugar, but don’t get hooked. Just because something has no calories or sugar doesn’t make it healthy or beneficial in the long run. These substances can cause metabolic changes that increase the risk of obesity and serious illness, rather than reduce it.

As part of your sugar step-down plan, try a healthy replacement, such as choosing sugar-free whole grains instead of sugar. If the replacement is too extreme, you can mix sugar-free and sweet foods until the taste buds have adapted, and then reduce the amount of sweetened version used until little or no use.

If you’re drinking sugared drinks, you can take a diet or sugar-free alternative instead, but you may eventually want to reduce them.Ultimately, try to reduce your reliance on sugar substitutes When Added sugar.

It is also helpful to combine sugar reduction plans with other strategies. When combined with actions such as eating more fiber-rich vegetable foods, getting enough sleep, and coping with stress in a healthy way, sugar-less, less sweet foods taste better. You will find it fun.

