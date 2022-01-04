Dr. Scott Harris says omicron ‘spreading like wildfire’ in Alabama





COVID-19 cases are rising sharply in Alabama as the new year begins, driven by the highly contagious but possibly less severe omicron variant. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gave an update on the pandemic and answered questions at a press conference beginning at 11 a.m. today at the Department of Public Health. The seven-day average for new cases rose to 6,139 per day on Monday, the highest it has been during the almost 22 months of the pandemic. “The take-home point from what’s going on right now is that the omicron variant that is becoming the predominant variant in this country is incredibly contagious,” Harris said. “It is much more contagious than the delta variant. It is many times more contagious than anything we have seen before, many orders of magnitude more contagious than the original strain that we had almost two years ago. And it is just spreading like wildfire. It will infect everyone in this state at some point, probably, or most of them.” Harris said doctors are still learning about omicron, which he said was only discovered in November. “So we really need people to do the single most important thing they can do to protect themselves, which is to be fully vaccinated and boosted when it’s appropriate to do that,” he said. “To the best of our knowledge, with what we’ve seen in other countries and what we’re seeing right now, vaccination remains the single most important tool we have to prevent serious illness or death,” Harris said. Read more: Alabama sets record for daily COVID cases, but doctors say omicron appears less severe Rise in hospitalizations Harris noted that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 topped 1,100 on Monday, up from about three hundred just a few weeks ago but still well below the peak of more than 3,000 in early 2021. “It’s a third of where we’ve been at some points during the pandemic although flu season is also going on,” Harris said. “Hospitals are dealing with that and hospitals are dealing with unprecedented numbers of infected health care workers right now, either infected or in some cases just exposed. So it is creating some difficulty for our hospitals simply because they have many of their health care workers who are just not able to work right now because of the infectiousness of omicron. It’s a very challenging situation.” Omicron may be less severe Harris said information from the United Kingdom and other countries appears to indicate that symptoms caused by omicron might be less severe than delta and earlier versions. “We have seen some data from UK and other places that you’ve probably read about that suggest that omicron causes somewhat less serious illness overall than the delta variant,” Harris said. “We think that’s probably true. That certainly would be good news if that turns out to be the case.” Harris said the UK study showed that the death rate from omicron was about one-half as the death rate from delta. “Here in Alabama, our experience with delta was that about 2% of all people died who were infected with that,” Harris said. “If omicron is shown to be that, for example, maybe only 1% of people die with omicron, that’s still 10 times the rate of what we see people with influenza dying from. It’s still 10-fold more dangerous than influenza. And even if it’s half as deadly if you have a variant that infects twice as many people you can expect to see your numbers turn out to be the same. You still have the same issues with it, with a surge affecting your hospitals and numbers of people getting sick or dying. “We certainly hope it is less serious overall and maybe that will prove to be true at some point.” Testing for omicron Harris said omicron is believed to be driving the rise in cases in Alabama but said it will be a few weeks before testing confirms that. “Internationally we’ve seen omicron tends to replace delta pretty quickly,” Harris said. “That certainly happened in South Africa. It’s almost happened in the UK. We are seeing in the northeastern U.S. that omicron is becoming the dominant variant pretty quickly. “We think most of the cases we’re seeing now are omicron. We’ll have enough data to say that in the next two or three weeks.” Low vaccination rate Harris said Alabama ranks about 45th in the country in the number of people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot and slightly lower in the number who are fully vaccinated. “Over 2.2 million people are completely vaccinated,” Harris said. “That puts ahead of only about two or three other states. And again, that’s not nearly as good as we would like.” He said about 600,000 booster doses have been given in the state. “So we are seeing good uptake among booster doses. But again, we still have a long way to go to be where we want to be,” Harris said. This story will be updated after the news conference this morning. Read more: ADPH sticks with 10-day school COVID quarantines as Alabama school officials worry about staffing Alabama schools switch to masks, remote learning as omicron surges

