California has the highest COVID cases, positive rates since the pandemic began





(KTXL) —California has the highest COVID-19 cases and positive test rates since the pandemic began, but this time hospitalizations and deaths are not part of the surge. Pending number From the state dashboard It shows the average case rate for 7 days of 113.3 per 100,000 people on the last day of 2021. At the beginning of 2021, when states and countries saw a dramatic increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19, the highest average was recorded at 112.3 on January 8. The positive rate for the COVID-19 test is also the highest ever in California, with a pending 7-day rate of just over 20%, up 9.7% from a week ago. The demand for testing is reflected in both the number of clinics and the long lines. School campus And community sites. Why are so many vaccinated people now infected with COVID?

But now, with regard to COVID-19-related deaths, the state is on the decline. The maximum number of people per day after the 2020 holiday season was just over 700, with an average of 1.7 people per 100,000 for seven days. Recently completed data show that on December 12, the number of new deaths per day was 36, with an average of 0.1 for 7 days. The pending numbers at the beginning of 2022 indicate a new single digit death. Hospitalizations also increased to an overwhelming number during this period last year, with an average of about 22,500 patients for 14 days. Currently, the numbers have increased slightly, but the latest data show that the current average is over 5,300 and the total number of patients on Monday is 7,914, an increase of 600 from the previous day. Breaking News: California has the highest COVID-19 positive rate ever in a pandemic, currently at 20.4%. Hospitalization and ICU admission also increased on holiday weekends. pic.twitter.com/p4xCVlUMEt — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 4, 2022 With hypercontagious Omicron variants rampant across the United States, the number of new COVID-19 cases per day has more than tripled in the last two weeks, reaching a record average of 480,000. in the meantime, Last week’s hospitalization averaged 12,700 people a day, Up 46% from the previous week, but well below the peak of 16,500 per day a year ago when most of the United States was unvaccinated. The average daily death toll in the last two weeks has been stable at around 1,200, well below the record high of 3,400 in January last year. Public health experts, when combined with these numbers, show the continued efficacy of the vaccine to prevent serious illness, even against Omicron, and that this variant makes most people as sick as previous versions. I think it reflects the possibility of not doing it. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday that Omicron variants accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections in the United States. The Associated Press contributed to this report. Correction: The 7-day average of deaths associated with COVID-19 has been corrected.



Close modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox40.com/news/california-connection/california-records-highest-covid-case-positivity-rates-since-pandemics-start/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos