The idea of ​​”Pandemic Killer Omicron” ignores the danger of long COVID

Ironically, the Omicron variant of COVID-19, ironically, End the pandemic– Mild symptoms and high infectivity may lead to herd immunity — the question is: What about long COVIDs? This is especially relevant for Infectious Disease Prevention Doctors (IPs) and other healthcare professionals at the forefront of another surge.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Long COVID “This is a series of symptoms that can last weeks or months after the first infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, or appear weeks after the infection. If the illness is mild or the symptoms are Even if not, anyone who has been infected with COVID-19 can develop a long COVID. “

A Preprint survey The Oxford University researchers’ medRxiv website compares brain scans of SARS-CoV-2 infections in 394 COVID-19 patients tested positive for infection in 388 patients in the control group. increase. “We identified a significant effect of COVID-19 in the brain with loss of gray matter in the parahippocampal gyrus, left orbitofrontal cortex, and left island,” the study states. “Overlooking the entire cortical surface, these results extended to the anterior cingulate cortex, supramarginal gyrus, and temporal pole.”

Kevin Kavanagh, as MD pointed out, Infection control today®The editorial advisory board of COVID says that the central difficulty of social attempts to lead COVID-19 from a pandemic to endemic is that COVID is not just a respiratory virus.Cabana I have written In October, SARS-CoV-2 resembles HIV because it can “spread quietly throughout the host’s body and attack almost any organ.”

IP and other healthcare professionals are not affected by long COVIDs, but are not always believed when complaining of symptoms. report In Atlantic ocean In November. The author writes, “We interviewed more than 12 … medical professionals from the United States and the United Kingdom who have long-standing COVIDs.” Most people told me that they were shocked by the speed at which their colleagues fired them. “

Through a pandemic, COVID-19 will develop into seasonal annoyances such as the common cold and flu, said Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert and professor at the University of California, San Francisco. ..she said ICT® and Q & A In September, “If you look at the history of infectious diseases … there is no infectious disease that we could not overcome if we did not infect the immune system or if we were vaccinated properly. Vaccine hesitation and vaccination In the face of underdose, developing a vaccine that is effective against infectious diseases will get you there because immunity is the only way to overcome the pandemic. “

About recent Gandhi, Omicron Said Bloomberg said: The virus will always be with us, but my hope is that this variant will cause so many immunities and calm the pandemic. “

Meanwhile, as many experts predict, some medical professionals warn that after the current Omicron surge has subsided, they should prepare for the onslaught of long COVID cases in February. ..

Bruce Patterson, MD, MD, who works at the Chronic COVID Treatment Center, says it’s too early to determine if Omicron can cause long COVID, but in that respect it follows the same route as Delta. believe.he To tell the Dezalet News In Utah, “That is, given what we heard and saw, and that Omicron infects everyone in the sun, we will see the same thing with many children and adults. . “