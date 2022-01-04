Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph over the weekend-Guelph





Guelph’s Public Health Unit Reported 789 New Cases COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) It occurred in Guelph on Tuesday, and the total number of cases during the pandemic reached 7,501. According to the latest data, the city has 1,386 active cases and 433 new recovery reports. The total number of resolved cases is 6,069. read more:

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Reopens at University of Guelph However, due to recent test eligibility changes, Count underestimates the actual spread of the virus in the community. The city’s 46 deaths have not changed. More than 350 cases have been reported in Wellington County, with a total of 3,256 cases. The active case is 604, with 164 confirmed recovery. The county has killed 39 people. The story continues below the ad Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph Overall, there are 13 patients being treated in the hospital, including 4 in the intensive care unit. Ten COVID-19 outbreaks have been identified in medical facilities in Guelph and Wellington County, 12 of which are inhabitants of nursing care facilities in the Elliott community. Wellington Terrace of Fergus reports 18 cases between staff and residents, including one fatal case.















According to public health data, 82.2 eligible residents in the area (residents over the age of 5) are considered fully vaccinated, and 87.9% have been vaccinated at least once. Trend story Cough, cold, or COVID-19?It is impossible for doctors to say that the symptoms are overlapping

Ontario reports 11,352 new COVID cases and 1,290 hospitalizations In Guelph, 84% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 90.1% are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 81.2% are fully vaccinated and 86.7% are vaccinated once. Have received. The story continues below the ad So far this week, there have been about 3,000 vaccines in the area, most of which are third boosters. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

