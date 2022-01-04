COVID-19 vaccination benefits at any time during pregnancy









The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to a study published in, women can be vaccinated against COVID-19 at any time during pregnancy, which can still bring great benefits to themselves and their children. Obstetrics and gynecology.. There is no reason for pregnant women to delay vaccination because vaccination induces levels of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 external pedplomer at delivery, which does not change dramatically with the timing of vaccination during pregnancy. “Women often ask,” What is the best time to get a vaccination for your baby? ” Our data suggests that it is now, “the researchers said.

Researchers found that among 1,359 women who gave birth to 1,374 babies at the New York-Elders / Alexandra Cohen Women’s Neonatal Hospital, pre-spiked antibody levels in maternal blood and baby umbilical cord blood at birth We analyzed how it changes depending on the timing of vaccination. Samples were taken from all 1,359 females and 1,362 newborns. For women who have completed a series of vaccinations, who have no history of SARS-CoV-2 infection and who have been vaccinated twice with Pfizer or Moderna, at birth when the first vaccination course occurs in the third trimester. Vaccine levels tended to be higher. Researchers said that mRNA vaccines still have relatively high antibody levels at the time of delivery, and vaccination is likely to remain effective early in pregnancy or even weeks before pregnancy. Booster shots in late pregnancy can result in much higher levels of these antibodies, the researchers added. .. Malavika Prabhu “Women often ask” It ’s the best time to get vaccinated. For babies? “Our data suggests that it is now,” the author said. Malavika Prabhu, MD, In a press release, Weill Cornell Medicine’s assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, and New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center’s obstetrician and gynecologist, said. Researchers have found CDC recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women, and in previous studies. More severe cases of COVID-19 in pregnant womenIncludes an increased risk of preterm birth, stillbirth and other adverse consequences. Vaccination elicits antibodies that pass through the placenta and circulate in the baby’s blood after childbirth, and researchers continue to say that vaccination against the mother or baby did not increase the incidence of adverse side effects. I added. Researchers have concluded that pregnant women should not delay COVID-19 vaccination until late in pregnancy. Yawei Jenny Yang “The message here is that you can be vaccinated at any time during pregnancy and it is likely to be beneficial to you and your baby during childbirth,” the author said. Yawei Jenny Yang, PhD, MD, Associate Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Weil Cornell Medicine said in a press release. Laura E. Riley Laura E. Riley, MD, In a statement, the chairman of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of Weil Cornell Medicine and the Obstetrician and Gynecologist of the Presbyterian New York / Weil Cornell Medical Center said the findings were “consistent with those found in other mothers’ vaccines such as influenza. I have. ” Tdap protects mothers and babies when administered during pregnancy. ” Researchers are planning further studies to investigate the effects of vaccines and boosters in the context of the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 under various maternal conditions. reference: Yang YJ, etc. Obstet Gynecol.. 2021; doi: 10.1097 / AOG.0000000000004693..

