Health
A record number of children are hospitalized in Covid-19 as overall Covid-19 hospitalization soars beyond the delta peak.
CNN
Holly Yang and Travis Caldwell, CNN
As the predominance of the Omicron variant increases, more children are hospitalized with Covid-19 than ever before.
On average 672 children were admitted to the hospital daily on Covid-19 According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such numbers of pandemics were the highest during the week ending on Sunday.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), this follows a record number of new Covid-19 cases among children.
According to data released this week by AAP, there were more than 325,000 new cases in the week leading up to December 30, with a 64% increase in new pediatric cases compared to the previous week, AAP said.
And for all ages, hospitalization with Covid-19 has reached a new milestone.
On Tuesday, 112,941 Americans were hospitalized for Covid-19, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.
The new numbers are well above the peak hospitalizations during the delta variant’s surge, reaching around 104,000 in early September.
“Unfortunately, this is the result of the highly contagious variant, the Omicron variant,” Dr. Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General, told CNN on Tuesday.
In just four weeks, Omicron surged from an estimated 8% of new Covid-19 infections. Estimated 95% of new infections, According to the CDC.
Currently, more hospital intensive care units are approaching capacity.
Nationally, one-fifth of hospitals with ICUs say their units are at least 95% full, according to DHHS data. And more than a quarter of all ICU beds nationwide were occupied by Covid-19 patients.
The surgeon general reiterated what many doctors reported this winter. The majority of Covid-19 patients admitted are not vaccinated or boosted.
“Remember, those vaccines work. These boosters are more important than ever,” Mercy said.
And millions of kids returning to school may be able to get booster shots right away.
FDA approves Pfizer booster doses for children ages 12-15
The rapid spread of Omicron variants has helped spur the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine booster for children ages 12-15, Dr. Janet Woodcock, FDA Deputy Commissioner, said on Monday.
For everyone over the age of 12, the FDA has also reduced the time required between a second dose of Pfizer vaccine and a booster dose from 6 months to 5 months.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky supported reducing the time required before booster administration. The authorities’ Vaccine Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday to discuss expanding booster eligibility from 12 to 15 years old.
The FDA also permits booster immunization for children aged 5 to 11 years with immunodeficiency, including children who have undergone organ transplants.
“Amazing number” of Omicron cases in a children’s hospital
Covid-19, the largest children’s hospital in the country, has quadrupled in hospitalizations in the last two weeks. It is supported by the Omicron mutant, the most infectious strain of the new coronavirus that has hit the United States.
Dr. Jim Versalovich, a pathologist at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, said:
“It broke the previous record established during the August Delta Surge.”
Sequencing showed that 90% of recent Covid-19 patients in the hospital were infected with the Omicron variant, Versalovic said.
Like the Surgeon Chief, Versalovic said vaccination was important to minimize Covid-19 hospitalization.
Still, more than 80% of school-aged children in the Houston area have not been vaccinated, Versalovic said.
And more than one-third of recent Covid-19 patients in the hospital were under the age of five. “Unfortunately, those children aren’t yet available for the vaccine,” Versalovic said.
In New York, “you see more Covids than you’ve seen in previous waves,” said pediatrician Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez.
“And I’m worried that the worst of winter here hasn’t passed. And we’re preparing for the future.”
Doctor: Do not underestimate the impact on children
Pediatricians have acknowledged that some patients with Covid-19 are actually seeking treatment for another condition and may have happened to be positive for the coronavirus test.
However, “it is clear that the majority of cases have Covid-19 as a major factor or a key factor in hospitalization,” said Versalovic, a Texas children’s pathologist.
And with a recent record number of pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations, Severe illness among some children — Means that the current surge should not be ignored.
“At this point in the pandemic, it’s foolish to keep the kids’ Covid-19 to a minimum,” Bracho-Sanchez said.
Early research The proposed Omicron causes less serious illness From the delta variant. However, Omicron is much more contagious.
And early studies suggested that Omicron could cause more upper respiratory tract problems, unlike previous strains that caused lower respiratory tract problems.
Upper airway complications can be more dangerous for infants than for adults, Bracho-Sanchez said.
“You can’t treat a child’s airway like an adult’s airway,” she said.
“And for us pediatricians, we know that respiratory viruses can … cause croup, bronchiolitis, and inflammation of the upper respiratory tract that annoys children.”
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.
CNN’s Deidre McPhillips, Ben Tinker, Virginia Langmaid, Miguel Marquez, Matthew Hilk, Maggie Fox, Katherine Dillinger and Jen Christensen contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://ktvz.com/health/cnn-health/2022/01/04/vaccinations-for-children-are-critical-doctors-say-as-more-kids-are-hospitalized-with-covid-19-than-ever-before/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos