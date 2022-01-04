Salt Lake County authorities issue COVID-19 advisory due to spikes in infection rates

Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important stories about the coronavirus.Apply Top story newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox every morning. To support such journalism, Donation Or become Subscriber..

Salt Lake County officials issued a public health recommendation on Tuesday, urging residents to take stricter coronavirus precautions this month as local COVID-19 infection rates soared to levels not seen since November 2020. ..

The Utah Department of Health reported 4,661 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, slightly below the state’s record high of 4,706 new cases reported on December 30, 2020.

The 7-day rolling average for new coronavirus cases is now 3,754, the highest ever. The previous high on November 22, 2020 was 3,392.7.

“We are in the early stages of a new outbreak, leaving unvaccinated friends and family at risk of serious illness,” Dr. Angela Dunn, Managing Director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, said in a statement Tuesday. Has been done. “

Public health recommendations will be enforced until January 31st. Encourage the residents to:

Wear proper masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. High quality masks, including KN95, may provide additional protection, advisory notes.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, stay home and be tested, regardless of vaccination status or past infections.Find a place to take the test at coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-covid-19-testing-locations..

follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance If the COVID-19 test is positive. This means quarantining at home for at least 5 days after the test, staying at home longer if symptoms do not subside, and wearing a mask around others for at least another 5 days after isolation is complete. increase.

Vaccinated and boosted if eligible.Find a place to get vaccinated at coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution..

Avoid all large gatherings if participants have not been vaccinated or boosted.

Advisory suggests that recent evidence suggests that Omicron infections can cause less severe illnesses, but an increase in infections is expected and can still “negatively affect health and social outcomes.” It states that it has sex.

The State Health Department on Tuesday also confirmed seven more COVID-19 deaths.

“People who are not vaccinated or have immunodeficiency are at greatest risk of severe COVID infection,” Dan continued in a statement. “In order to minimize hospitalization and death from Omicron, we need an entire community to follow these proven recommendations.”

The number of children vaccinated continues to grow. 97,868 children aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated at least once since they were qualified. According to the Ministry of Health, this is 26.8% of older children in Utah. And 65,725 of those children are fully vaccinated — 18% of that age group.

Intensive care units in the state remain close to capacity. UDOH reported on Tuesday that 88.1% of all ICU beds in Utah and 91.2% of ICU beds in larger medical centers throughout the state are occupied. (Hospitals consider numbers above 85% to be functionally full.) Of all ICU patients, 38.8% I am being treated for COVID-19.

Vaccine dose given in the last 4 days / total dose given • 12,319 / 4,576,939.

Number of fully vaccinated Utahns • 1,906,458 — 58.3% of Utah’s total population. This is an increase of 2,563 over the past day.

Vaccination status • Health officials do not immediately know or release vaccination status for people who test positive, are hospitalized, or die. They calculate the overall risk ratio for these results, depending on the vaccination status. This can be confirmed below.

Cases reported in the last day • 4,661.

Cases of school-aged children • Of the new cases announced on Tuesday, K-12 grade children accounted for 651, accounting for 14% of the total. 249 cases were reported in children aged 5 to 10 years. 126 children aged 11 to 13 years. 276 cases in children aged 14-18 years.

Tests reported in the last day • 15,056 people were tested for the first time.Total 30,442 People have been tested.

Deaths reported in the last day • seven.

In Salt Lake County, three men and women aged 25-44 and women aged 85 and over died. Washington County reported two deaths, 45-64 men and 65-84 women.

Female 65-84 in Box Elder County and male 65-84 in Carbon County also died.

Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 479. That’s 13 more than reported on Monday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 178 are in the intensive care unit. One less than the cases reported on Monday.

Percentage of positive tests • The state-specific method is 31% in the last day. This is higher than the 7-day average of 21%.

The new state method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. Tuesday’s rate was 15.3%, higher than the 7-day average of 14.2%.

Risk ratio • In the past four weeks, unvaccinated Utah was 20.1 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to an analysis by the Utah Department of Health. Unvaccinated people were 9.6 times more likely to be hospitalized and 2.8 times more likely to test positive for coronavirus.

Total up to now • 656,407; 3,811 deaths; 27,825 hospitalizations; 4,313,416 tested.