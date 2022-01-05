Sir Patrick Valence: Covid jabs every 6 months are “unacceptable”





B The UK’s chief scientific adviser said Worcester jabs should not be given to everyone every few months. Sir Patrick Valence agreed with Professor Andrew Pollard of the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Commission that it is unsustainable to give everyone a booster jab on a regular basis. At the Downing Street Briefing on Tuesday, Sir Patrick said: “It’s not a long-term view of where this goes. Some people may need additional doses, but in the long run, it’s endemic, so it’s like an annual vaccine such as the flu. I think it will be a thing. “ He also states: “The good news is that as you get vaccinated, your immune system expands its response and covers more mutants.” read more His comment was as follows Boris Johnson The 100,000 critical workers revealed will be given daily lateral flow tests to help keep critical services open. The Prime Minister Companies working in areas such as food processing, transportation, and border forces will be sent kits every day from the beginning of next week, he said at a news conference. < style="display:block;padding-top:65.9489%"/> Testing is getting harder and harder (Andrew Matthews / PA) / / PA wire It’s after No 10 realizes that there was a recent period when tests weren’t available online in a big wave. Omicron Case. The government said important workers can be tested daily on working days and that preventive testing is provided for the first five weeks. Johnson said: “The government keeps the supply chain open and ours NHS To withstand the previous pressure. “We have identified 100,000 key workers, from food processing to transportation to border forces. Starting January 10, all of these workers will be subject to immunochromatography on their daily work days. .. “Send test kits directly to these organizations to get in touch with logistics.” People who work on essential services, cannot work from home, and are at risk of infecting each other can be tested. This includes people working in national infrastructure, national security, transportation, food distribution and processing, border forces, police and fire departments, power generation and test kit warehouses and surge labs. The government said this would help isolate asymptomatic cases, limit the risk of outbreaks in the workplace, and reduce infections. COVID The case remains high. However, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has accused the number of tests offered as “hopefully inadequate.” Frances O’Grady, General Secretary, said: “Surgeons and nurses need cleaners and porters. “Food supply requires producers, warehouse staff, drivers, and retailers. “The minister must explain who is left behind and what they should do if they cannot take the test. “The Prime Minister had been aware of the lack of testing for weeks. “I believe he’s late because he’s doing almost nothing.” < style="display:block;padding-top:135.3448%"/> The kit will be sent directly to the organization (Martin Keene / PA) / / PA wire Sir Chris Whitti, Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom, said that immunochromatography is “a very good guide to actually know if someone is infected at the moment.” When asked about shortening the self-quarantine system, Sir Chris said: And they do a negative test on the 6th day and a negative test on the 7th day. After that, I’m confident that leaving them in quarantine is much less likely to infect others than if they weren’t tested. “That’s why by adding these tests, the minister can decide to move from 10 days of quarantine to 7 days, but the last two are very predictive of how infected someone is. So we do a side test. If it’s positive, we need to stay isolated until it’s negative. “ Regarding the PCR test, Sir Chris added: “Therefore, PCR is very sensitive and very good because it tells us what type of variant of Covid it is, so there are many advantages to why we decided that PCR was very good, The lateral flow is very good. At that point, determine if someone is infected with another person. “

..

