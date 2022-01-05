Blood tests may help detect cancer in people with non-specific symptoms | Cancer





Scientists have developed blood tests that may help detect cancer in people with non-specific symptoms such as unexplained weight loss and fatigue. When validated, this test will enable early identification of cancer patients when they are likely to respond to treatment and may benefit from early access to drugs designed to address metastatic cancer. Helps identify the person of sex. This test also tells you if the disease is widespread. Currently, there is no clear route for people with non-specific symptoms who may have cancer to be referred for further investigation. The NHS Rapid Diagnosis Center is set up to support faster and earlier cancer diagnosis, but often patients are examined by their GP and if the obvious cause of the symptoms cannot be identified, the patient simply You will be instructed to come back if: They get worse. Dr. James Larkin of Oxford University said: Those who were involved in the research. It’s difficult to know exactly how many individuals fall into this category, but “it’s likely to be tens of thousands of patients across the UK,” Larkin said. “We want to catch these patients so that they can be referred immediately when they come to a general practitioner. “The moment you can say’you have cancer’, it provides a strong incentive to send the patient for imaging to see if you can find the cancer. “ The new test utilizes a technique called nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. This technique profiles the levels of small molecules called metabolites in the blood. Healthy people have different metabolic “fingerprints” than those with localized or metastatic cancer. In a study published in a journal Clinical cancer research, Larkin et al. Analyzed samples from 300 patients with nonspecific but cancer symptoms such as fatigue and weight loss, and found that the test correctly detected 19 of 20 cancers. discovered. The type of tumor they have cannot yet be identified, but this is the ultimate goal. The test can also distinguish between patients with localized cancer and patients with metastatic cancer with 94% accuracy. This is the first blood test to detect if the cancer has spread without knowing the type of tumor. “Such information changes the way you treat patients,” Larkin said. For example, certain immunotherapies have been shown to increase the survival rate of people with metastatic cancer, but they are expensive and have side effects. “We don’t want to prescribe them to everyone, but there are patients out there who will definitely benefit if we can identify them early enough. Another kind Blood test The NHS aims to detect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), but metabolic changes may be detected early. Also, with ctDNA technology, you need to know the mutations you are looking for when finding a tumor. The next step is to verify the accuracy of the tests on 2,000-3000 British patients with non-specific symptoms. This hopes that Larkin can occur within the next two years. This data is then submitted to the national regulatory agency responsible for approving such tests.

