Coronavirus Briefing: What Doctors Say About Omicron

What the doctor is telling us about Omicron

This time, we are getting more data on the effects of Omicron on patients from hospitals in the United States. From medical centers across the country, doctors are saying the same to our reporters: This covid wave seems to be different from the last time..

My colleagues Azeen Ghorayshi and Emily Anthes report that at Omicron’s hotspots from New York to Florida to Texas, a small percentage of patients land in the intensive care unit or require mechanical ventilation. They tend to stay in the hospital for a short period of time, and many patients appear in the hospital because of other illnesses and happen to test positive for the coronavirus.

“We are seeing an increase in hospitalizations,” said Rahul Sharma, chief emergency doctor at the Presbyterian Church of New York / Weil Cornell Hospital. But the severity of the illness seems to be different, he said. “Most of the patients who come to the emergency department who test positive are actually discharged.”

Hospital changes are consistent with new data that Omicron may be a mutant with an inherently milder effect than the previous one. However, another explanation for less severe cases is that either vaccination or previous infections have infected Omicron to more people with previous immunity. According to doctors, the majority of Omicron patients in the ICU are either unvaccinated or have a significantly impaired immune system.