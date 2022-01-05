Hospitals with more children hospitalized with COVID | Connecticut News





(WFSB) – More children will be admitted to the hospital with COVID, saying that Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Yale New Haven Health have increased. Health officials say they haven’t seen a big jump, but that’s the most we’ve seen during a pandemic. It’s not just the hospitalization itself. Doctors say they received more calls from their parents who were worried about their sick child. Nationally, more children are hospitalized with COVID than at any point in the pandemic. It’s not just Connecticut. Hospitals that do not usually handle many pediatric cases receive more calls from worried parents. “After returning from the holiday weekend, there were a lot of calls about the sick children of COVID,” said Dr. Jody Terranova, director of the Burgdorf Health Center Pediatric Clinic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 547 children were hospitalized daily last week. According to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, there are 17 patients with COVID today. That number was one as recent as Christmas Eve. Yale-New Haven has seen a similar increase in 17 patients at its children’s hospital. It may look like a small number, but it pays the attention of the doctor. According to doctors, some cases are asymptomatic, but children who test positive while in the hospital for another reason. Many of the calls from hospitalized and worried parents are due to the COVID itself. “In fact, we have a lot of gastrointestinal symptoms in our children, so we have diarrhea and vomiting for several days, so we are worried about dehydration in these children and respiratory symptoms in children with a lot of coughing. ., Congestion, some pneumonia, “Terranova said. Doctors say there is no evidence that Omicron is more dangerous than past strains. Rather, the increase in hospitalization is more like the result of infection of more people. Hospitals such as Hartford Hospital and St. Francis say they have few children because most parents go directly to a children’s hospital. One doctor said that the community is so large that anyone with symptoms should assume that they are infected with COVID until they get a negative test.

