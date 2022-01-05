Are you worried about climate change?How to follow a climate diet

If your New Year’s determination is to help the fight Climate change, The food you eat can make a big difference.

According to the nutrition app Lifesum, climate change diets focus on reducing carbon dioxide emissions in plant-based locally produced produce.

Increased carbon emissions are dramatically changing our planet. Rising temperature Sea level, which contributes to more heat waves Drought According to Arashi Environmental Protection Agency.. According to Dr. Alona Pulde, a family doctor specializing in Lifesum’s nutrition and lifestyle medicine, a climate change diet can not only help the planet, but can also improve your health.

According to Pulde, a major factor is the reduction of animal food consumption, especially beef, which contributes to higher emissions than vegetable foods.

Reducing meat consumption and shopping locally can mitigate the environmental impact, but Maggie Gil, a nutritionist at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, needs to practice a moderate climate-friendly diet. I warned that there is.

“We need to have a balanced diet. Certainly, beef, mutton and beef production are inseparable from the greenhouse gas methane production, but with enough calories to feed the world. I couldn’t produce protein. If I banned sheep and cattle breeding. “

Replacing too much meat with plant-based foods also has a significant impact on the environment, Gil points out. Cows and sheep play an important role in our ecosystem of turning inedible grass into high-quality protein, Gil said.

Purde also emphasized moderation, noting that many of her clients are threatened by climate change dietary demands.

“Some people … see the changes they have to make and they look so big that they don’t do anything at all,” Purde recalled. “It can really be a gradual change.”

The change is as easy as eating a climate-friendly breakfast instead of changing meat several times a week or struggling to change all three meals, Pulde said.

“I generally recommend plant-based options, but there is no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to certain foods. Meet people where they are and their culture, taste preferences, nutritional needs, levels. It is important to consider the potential for physical and economic access to a variety of foods. “

That said, there are some foods recommended by experts that can be included in your daily diet that may reduce the impact on the climate.

1. Lentils and beans

“These ecoheroes are delicious and nutritious, and by replacing beef with lentils and beans, we can approach carbon dioxide emissions by up to 74%,” says Pulde.

2. Local seasonal fruits and vegetables

“These are particularly low in carbon dioxide emissions and can be purchased locally and seasonally to reduce processing, packaging, transportation and food spoilage,” says Purde.

Gil recommends that the fruits and vegetables of your choice are tailored to the availability of the local season, but not to the detriment of healthy consumption.

3. Whole grains

These include pasta, brown rice and wheat.

“There are many health benefits and less carbon dioxide emissions due to the lower processing and energy requirements of the environment,” says Pulde.

For certain dishes, beans, vegetables and whole grains can be combined into one meal.

“I grew up with a lot of Asian food, so my ideal nutritious and sustainable diet is edamame, seaweed, tofu, broccoli, brown rice, and shiitake mushroom miso soup,” Kim said.

4. Nuts and seeds

The most environmentally friendly are peanuts, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds, watermelon seeds and pumpkin seeds. According to Purde, it is an excellent source of protein with low carbon dioxide emissions.

5. Chicken

Meat production, especially beef, requires more land and water and emits more carbon. Replacing beef with chicken can cut carbon dioxide emissions by almost half, Purde said.

And here are some foods to avoid:

1. Beef and lamb

These types of meat are often the leading cause of environmental damage. In fact, beef, mutton and beef production account for 80% of livestock’s total greenhouse gas emissions, Pulde said.

2. Palm oil

According to Pulde, all foods containing palm oil contribute to deforestation, soil erosion and depletion, natural habitat destruction, and higher carbon emissions.

3. Farmed fish

Their feces contribute to water pollution, but schools of fish can breed bacteria and other diseases.

4. Coffee

According to Purde, increased demand for coffee has led to production that contributes to deforestation, heavy water use, waterway pollution and spills that destroy natural habitats.

5. Sugar

According to Purde, it consumes large amounts of water, erodes soil and pollutes waterways, damaging marine ecosystems.

Ultimately, the key to a climate-friendly diet is to reduce waste and maintain realistic and healthy goals, Gill and Pulde pointed out.

