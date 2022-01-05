Health
Fear of Triple Warmy: Flu, Delta, Omicron
Don’t look now, but the flu is coming back. What if we work together with a variant of COVID-19?
In Israel, the first known cases of a person suffering from a double infection with influenza and COVID-19 have been reported. Times of Israel.. Double infection was found in unvaccinated pregnant women. The article states that while some report calling it the first such case in the world, reports of people with influenza and COVID-19 at the same time were documented in the United States as early as 2020. ..
However, the “eccentricity” that medical professionals feared overtaking hospitals during the flu season last year did not occur. Experts say it’s because non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 mitigation tools (hand hygiene, masking, social distance) have defeated the flu surge. These mitigation efforts have been mitigated and the consequences could be a combination of influenza and COVID-19.
To make matters worse.
Linda Spaulding, a member of RN-BC, CIC, CHEC and CHOP, said: Infection control today®Editorial Advisory Board Extensively written The dangers that the combination of influenza and COVID-19 poses to an already overloaded healthcare system.
Spaulding wrote ICT®The October flu cover story is “Are you going to surge or be constrained? The flu season can go in either direction.” Now, judging from data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Then, it seems that it is increasing rapidly at the moment (see the graph below). “Number of hospitalizations related to influenza [last flu season] These data have been the lowest recorded since they were first collected in 2005, “Spaulding wrote.
That was then, this is now.
Throughout the pandemic, Spalding has provided advice to infectious agents on dual threats.
and Q & A When ICT® In August 2020, Spaulding said that infection prophylaxis “needs to wear PPE because they know that they are well-prepared for COVID and need to be quarantined.” For influenza, we do not offer the same PPE as for COVID. However, I don’t know if it’s COVID or influenza, so there is no influenza ward or COVID ward like the long-term care ward. “
Spaulding said of facing the double or triple pain of influenza and the COIVD-19 strain: Unless people just wear masks, there is no way to prevent it. “
June 2021, ICT® interview Lynnette Brammer, who heads the CDC’s national influenza monitoring team. Brammer said that the fact that COVID-19 resulted in the lowest number of cases of influenza season since record-holding (2,038 September 27, 2020-April 24, 2021) made influenza vaccine production more. I was asked if it could be difficult this year. Influenza vaccines are based on data collected from the previous year.
“We didn’t have as much data as in the last few years, but we still had a fair amount of data,” Brammer said. “The flu virus wasn’t prevalent anywhere, but there were some.”
Spaulding says he is not surprised that the flu has rebounded this year. CDC Weekly influenza monitoring report For the week ending December 25, 2021, “Most of the H3N2 viruses so far are genetically closely related to the vaccine virus, but as the H3N2 virus continues to evolve, some antigen differences. Has occurred. “
Spaulding argues that when the CDC created this year’s flu vaccine, it was “wrong”, not because of lack of data. “I think it just happened,” says Spaulding. “They do their best to determine which flu affects people each year. Sometimes they make good guesses and sometimes they miss it.”
Sources
2/ https://www.infectioncontroltoday.com/view/fears-of-a-triple-whammy-influenza-delta-and-omicron
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com