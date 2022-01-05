Fear of Triple Warmy: Flu, Delta, Omicron

In Israel, the first known cases of a person suffering from a double infection with influenza and COVID-19 have been reported. Times of Israel.. Double infection was found in unvaccinated pregnant women. The article states that while some report calling it the first such case in the world, reports of people with influenza and COVID-19 at the same time were documented in the United States as early as 2020. ..

However, the “eccentricity” that medical professionals feared overtaking hospitals during the flu season last year did not occur. Experts say it’s because non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 mitigation tools (hand hygiene, masking, social distance) have defeated the flu surge. These mitigation efforts have been mitigated and the consequences could be a combination of influenza and COVID-19.

To make matters worse.

Linda Spaulding, a member of RN-BC, CIC, CHEC and CHOP, said: Infection control today®Editorial Advisory Board Extensively written The dangers that the combination of influenza and COVID-19 poses to an already overloaded healthcare system.

Spaulding wrote ICT®The October flu cover story is “Are you going to surge or be constrained? The flu season can go in either direction.” Now, judging from data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Then, it seems that it is increasing rapidly at the moment (see the graph below). “Number of hospitalizations related to influenza [last flu season] These data have been the lowest recorded since they were first collected in 2005, “Spaulding wrote.

That was then, this is now.

Throughout the pandemic, Spalding has provided advice to infectious agents on dual threats.

and Q & A When ICT® In August 2020, Spaulding said that infection prophylaxis “needs to wear PPE because they know that they are well-prepared for COVID and need to be quarantined.” For influenza, we do not offer the same PPE as for COVID. However, I don’t know if it’s COVID or influenza, so there is no influenza ward or COVID ward like the long-term care ward. “