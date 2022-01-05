Studies say corona vaccination does not lead to preterm birth





According to a new study, women who were vaccinated with Covid during pregnancy were not at higher risk of giving birth prematurely or giving birth to an abnormally small baby than pregnant women who were not vaccinated. This study was one of the first to examine the health of babies born to women vaccinated during pregnancy and was a reassuring signal. Low birth weight and preterm infants are more likely to experience developmental delay and other health problems. Previous studies have found that women vaccinated during pregnancy are not at higher risk of miscarriage than unvaccinated women. New research I saw about 46,079 singleton pregnancies The result was births involving approximately 10,064 women who received one or more Covid vaccines during pregnancy between December 15, 2020 and July 22, 2021. Most have been vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, and the majority have been vaccinated during the second or third trimester.

Overall, 6.6% of babies gave birth prematurely 37 weeks before gestation, and 8.2% were small babies with a gestational age of less than 5 pounds and 8 ounces. Researchers have found that there is no difference in rates between mothers who were vaccinated during pregnancy and those who were not. A specialist in maternal-fetal medicine at Yale University and a new study. The study was conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in collaboration with Dr. Lipkind, the Health Partners Institute, Kaiser Permanente researchers, and the Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Institute. Pregnant women who are infected with the coronavirus appear to be at increased risk of preterm birth, she said. If you have a Covid and you have to give birth prematurely, it can also affect long-term development. “ Another benefit of vaccination is that it can help women infect infants with coronavirus antibodies and protect them from illness, Dr. Lipkind added.

Infected pregnant women are at increased risk of developing serious illnesses, and federal health authorities require vaccination. Nevertheless, vaccination rates for pregnant women are still low, around 31 percent as of late September. Vaccination rates also vary greatly from region to region. According to the CDC, almost half of all pregnant Asian Americans are vaccinated, but only 25% of pregnant Hispanic women and only 15% of pregnant black women are vaccinated. I have received it. “Anecdotally, in my practice, unvaccinated women will definitely get sick,” Dr. Lipkind said. .. Very, very tragic. “ She strongly recommends that patients be vaccinated, especially now that the highly contagious Omicron variant is endemic. But she often faces fierce resistance, she said. “I think people are generally just afraid of the unknown during pregnancy,” Dr. Lipkind said. “This new study should make people feel a little better about vaccination.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/04/health/covid-vaccine-premature-birth.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos