Active COVID-19 cases in Sudbury swell to over 1,000

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday for the New Year.
Health Unit reports 558 new cases of COVID-19 over a long weekend
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 558 new cases of COVID-19 in the service area. This includes data for past weekends and Monday holidays. This is an average of 93 cases per day.
According to the Health Unit website, 503 of the new cases are in Greater Sudbury, 45 are in the Sudbury district, and 10 are in the Manitoulin district.
One of the new cases was exposed to COVID-19 during the trip, 10 was associated with an outbreak, 35 was close contact with confirmed cases, and 19 had no known epidemiological association.
The estimated exposure category of 403 cases is still under investigation by the health unit, and 90 cases are included in the “missing / untraceable” category.
In addition, the health unit reported 350 resolved cases over a long weekend.
There are 1,184 active cases in the service area of the Health Unit, including 1,041 in Greater Sudbury, 92 in the Sudbury district and 51 in the Manitoulin district.
“Confirmed cases underestimate the true number of COVID-19 in Sudbury and the district. This is increasingly limiting access to PCR tests and a positive rapid antigen test is public health. Asymptomatic infections may not require testing, given that they have not been reported to, “the health unit said on its website.
The health unit has reported 6,281 COVID-19 cases, in addition to 47 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
All reported cases are currently considered a Variant of Concern COVID-19 mutant.
Public health reported the outbreak of two new COVID-19s in Sudbury over a long weekend.
The outbreak has been confirmed on the 4th floor of the West Mount of William Retirement Home and the South Tower of Health Sciences North (HSN).
According to the hospital’s website, 21 patients are currently being tested positive for COVID-19, including 3 in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Seven patients have also been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results.
The HSN website also showed that there are 10 patients in the hospital who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 and are no longer positive. But they are still being taken care of in the hospital.
Health units are currently monitoring the outbreaks of four active COVID-19s in the area, three of which occur in long-term care facilities.
The outbreak declared in October at the Memorial Park in downtown Sudbury was resolved on January 1.
The Health Unit conducted 356,232 COVID-19 tests as of January 2.
In collaboration with First Nations and primary care providers, the health unit received a total dose of 376,375 COVID-19 vaccine in addition to a booster dose of 58,920.
In total, 34.8 percent of residents over the age of 18 have boosted immunity.
The vaccination rates for each age group in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts are as follows:
– 86.2% of residents over the age of 5 receive the first dose.
– 80.3% of residents over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated.
– 89.5% of residents over the age of 12 receive the first dose.
– 86.7% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated
The health unit stated that 82.3% of the total population was first dosed and 76.7% were fully vaccinated.
For more information, please visit www.phsd.ca / COVID-19 / data.
Meanwhile, in Ontario, 1,290 people were reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday and 266 in the intensive care unit.
The state also reported 11,352 new cases on Monday, but said the numbers underestimated the actual number of cases due to the limitations imposed by Ontario on the test.
The state recorded 10 new deaths from the virus.
Hospitalizations in the intensive care unit are increasing in the state, and one day ago COVID-19 infected 248 people with ICU.
Ontario has announced a series of new steps, including the suspension of non-urgent surgery, to delay the fifth wave caused by the highly contagious variant of Omicron.
The latest restrictions include a return to online education for at least two weeks and a widespread closure of the business.
