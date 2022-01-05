Active COVID-19 cases in Sudbury swell to over 1,000

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday for the New Year.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 558 new cases of COVID-19 in the service area. This includes data for past weekends and Monday holidays. This is an average of 93 cases per day.

According to the Health Unit website, 503 of the new cases are in Greater Sudbury, 45 are in the Sudbury district, and 10 are in the Manitoulin district.

One of the new cases was exposed to COVID-19 during the trip, 10 was associated with an outbreak, 35 was close contact with confirmed cases, and 19 had no known epidemiological association.

The estimated exposure category of 403 cases is still under investigation by the health unit, and 90 cases are included in the “missing / untraceable” category.

In addition, the health unit reported 350 resolved cases over a long weekend.

There are 1,184 active cases in the service area of ​​the Health Unit, including 1,041 in Greater Sudbury, 92 in the Sudbury district and 51 in the Manitoulin district.

“Confirmed cases underestimate the true number of COVID-19 in Sudbury and the district. This is increasingly limiting access to PCR tests and a positive rapid antigen test is public health. Asymptomatic infections may not require testing, given that they have not been reported to, “the health unit said on its website.

The health unit has reported 6,281 COVID-19 cases, in addition to 47 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.