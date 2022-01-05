Colorado children hospitalized with COVID





Although only a small proportion of Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations are children, the number of cases and hospitalizations is increasing rapidly.

Denver — New cases of COVID-19 are proliferating nationwide, caused by Omicron variants, and more children are also sick with COVID. In Colorado, the number of children hospitalized for the virus has doubled in the past week. On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said that 58 children under the age of 17 were in state-wide hospitals fighting the virus (4.5% of total hospitalizations). Last week, that number was 25 pediatric patients (2.4% of total hospitalizations). “Omicrons are much more contagious than the delta type, so more children are exposed and infected,” said Dr. Sam Dominguez, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Colorado Children’s Hospital. “As a result, the number of infected and hospitalized children is absolutely increasing.” Children’s representatives did not share the exact number of COVID patients in the hospital on Tuesday, but Dominguez said they were very busy. “In the last two years, we’ve seen the most patients we’ve ever seen here in the pandemic,” he said. The same is true at the pediatrician’s clinic. Dr. James Campbell, a pediatrician at the Denver West Pediatrics Department in Golden, said: “Unfortunately, I’ve seen many children infected with COVID many times. Believe it or not, there are some families who got Delta infected at Thanksgiving in November. And literally recovered from Delta. After that, they enter a new series of Omicron cases. “ Children over the age of 5 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. And just this week, the FDA approved booster shots for kids aged 12-15. Campbell said he had vaccinated pediatric patients who were experiencing a breakthrough COVID infection, but said these cases were “very mild.” For infected patients who have not been vaccinated, the symptoms are “on average more dire,” he said. Most children are recovering from COVID without the need for hospital care. But Campbell said the turmoil in family life remains significant. “Medical issues are important, but emotional burdens are probably even more important,” he said. “Our family, they are exhausted. They are calling for approval at work. They are worried and expect to return to school.” “I think this is when we really need to give in to public health intervention,” Dominguez said. “Now is the time to give them up.” Vaccination remains the best defense against the virus, Dominguez said. He also supports programs offered at some schools where hospitals support the use of masks in indoor collective environments (such as schools) and use tests to keep children in class. I said there is. Related: Denver’s highest COVID case rate since the pandemic began Related: FDA Expands Pfizer Booster to More Teens As Omicron Soars Recommended video: COVID-19 coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/covid-19-hospitalizations-colorado-kids/73-0d73ecd5-cbe9-4965-b2c9-e6a0c82065f1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos