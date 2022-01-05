Illinois Coronavirus: ICU Almost Full at Hospital in Will, Kankakee County

The unprecedented proliferation of COVID-19 in Illinois has filled the beds in all intensive care units except three in the southern suburbs of Will County and Kankakee County, which are home to more than 800,000 inhabitants.

Hospitals throughout the state were treating 6,600 coronavirus patients as of Monday night, according to figures released Tuesday by the Illinois Public Health Service.

However, Will and Kankakee care centers are growing thinner than any other part of the state, with an ICU capacity of 98%.

La Tivia Carr, Chief Nursing Officer at Riverside Healthcare in Kankakey, said more patients are getting sick and staying longer.

ICU patients wearing ventilators may be paralyzed to ease their breathing, which can be physically and mentally demanded by healthcare professionals in large quantities. I need care.

“In many cases, nurses are the only people who have personal contact with other people, so emotional support for these people as well as their caregivers is imposed on them,” Kathy said. O’Grady says. Vice President of Clinical Services at Riverside.

Patients with COVID use ample beds at Joliet’s AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Kankakey’s AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, so some emergency room patients are treated in the ER lobby rather than in the room. I have received it. This practice is not unheard of, but it is happening “significantly,” said Dr. Kalishahill, regional chief medical officer at both hospitals.

“It was very stressful for our staff because we care for so many patients,” she said.

Officials said the overwhelming majority of patients filling Illinois hospitals during the surge were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Vaccination status for patients at Will and Kankakee Hospitals was not available, but only about 47% of all Kankakee residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 61% of the state as a whole.

Will County is slightly above the state average, with 62% of the total population fully vaccinated. However, Will is still lagging behind all other counties in the Chicago region, with the exception of McHenry and Kane.

Previously, the situation was similar for ICUs in southern Illinois. It was full of patients Over a week during the first wave of delta variant cases in mid-September.

In this area of ​​Downstate, Illinois, another highly infectious subspecies, Omicron, tore the unvaccinated community and returned to three available ICU beds on Monday night.

Overall, ICU was about 90% across the state and 91% in Chicago. Although overall hospitalizations are at record highs, ICU usage is still shy at the peak of about 1,200 beds used during the November 2020 surge and about 1,300 beds in April 2020.

Is the graph not displayed correctly? click here.

However, as the infection showed no signs of slowing, Governor JB Pritzker urged hospital leaders throughout the state to postpone non-urgent surgery. Keep the bed open in case of a flood of COVID-19 patients — More than 90% of them have not been vaccinated, officials said.

While the number of fully vaccinated and boosted residents is increasing, the chances of getting the virus are much lower, but they can be hospitalized or die of COVID-19. Is much lower.

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwadi said city data show that unvaccinated people between the ages of 30 and 64 can be hospitalized with COVID 35 times more than their vaccinated and boosted neighbors. It states that it has a high sex.

“The increase we’re seeing is seen in virtually all unvaccinated Chicagoers,” Arwady said in a livestreamed Q & A.

The nasty numbers come from the state reporting an additional 24,423 new COVID-19 cases. This is a dwarf of everything the state saw before last week. However, in the midst of Omicron’s rampage, Illinois has recorded more than 30,000 cases twice since December 30th.

Deaths usually increase weeks after the surge in cases, and this pattern reappears in Illinois. The state has recorded an average of about 56 COVID deaths per day in the past week, doubling from the first week of December.

About 24% of Illinois residents over the age of 5 have not been shot yet.

Vaccines are provided free of charge at pharmacies nationwide, and vaccination reservations at home are also provided free of charge in the city. For more information, please visit: chicago.gov/covidvax Or call (312) 746-4835.