As the UK shuts down, Covid test rules are “relaxed to address staff shortages”

UK COVID Test rules are alleged to be relaxed to reduce quarantine periods and address staff shortages. It is understood that health officials are planning to limit PCR testing to symptomatic people so that asymptomatic British can return to work sooner. It happens in the concern that the absence of staff is as big a problem as the virus itself. 17 Manchester’s large hospital has announced that it will discontinue non-urgent surgery. While the train has been canceled and school leaders say they are preparing to resume online lessons in the near future because their children are suffering from education, trash can collection has also been delayed.













Millions of people who test positive for immunochromatography no longer need to undergo the accompanying PCR test, and the initiation of isolation is now delayed. Telegraph. It is reported that only people with symptoms have to wait for the PCR. This means that asymptomatic patients (estimated to be 40% of cases) can return to work sooner. After last week’s positive test, more than 1.2 million people have now been quarantined, and hundreds of thousands more are waiting for PCR results. Waiting means that many will be effectively isolated longer than the permitted 7 days, which has been significantly reduced from the 10th of last month. Government booking sites have repeatedly run out of slots, but LFT supplies have struggled to keep up with increasing demand, especially during the festival.













At the first Downing Street press conference of the year on Tuesday, Boris Johnson He advised the Cabinet at a crunch meeting on Wednesday, saying he would not introduce any more Covid measures in England. It was the highest number of Tuesdays at any time during the pandemic, despite the ever-increasing number of incidents. The prime minister NHS Omicron hasn’t peaked yet, so it needs to take a “war foothold” in the coming weeks, and staff shortages across the public sector have caused “serious turmoil.”













Johnson said another blockade was devastating and could be admitted. Britain needs to “survive” Omicron By sticking to the expanded Plan B measures. He further announced that 100,000 key workers in areas such as food processing, transportation and border forces will have to carry out daily LFTs from January 10th. On Tuesday, there were record 218,724 cases, including the recent 70,000 backlogs from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. A spokesman for the UK Health and Safety Department said: “The UK testing program is the largest in Europe and has been tested more than 400 million times since the start of the pandemic. “A positive test for lateral flow test should undergo a confirmatory PCR test according to the advice of the guidelines. “We continue to consider the availability of PCR to make more PCR reserved slots available every day.” read more read more

