Health
Where to be tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area – NBC Bay Area
The demand for COVID-19 testing continues to grow as more people return to school and work, as cases of coronavirus caused by Omicron variants surge.
Below is a list of test sites sorted by county in the Bay Area.
Other useful resources:
Alameda County
Click here for general information on all Alameda County test sites.
Berkeley
- Lifetime Medical Center (Call 510-549-5454 to make a reservation)
- OptumServe Mobile MiniBus Test
- Optum Serve Mobile MiniBus Testing Meyer Sound
- Optum Serve Stationary Testing West Berkeley Service Center
Emeryville
Auckland
- Asian Health Services Community Test Clinton Park
- Asian Health Services Community Testing Madison Square Park
- Core and Allen Temple Baptist Church
- CORE and central kitchen
- Friendship Christian Center
- Grand Lake Farmers Market
- Greater St. Paul’s Church (Call (510) 452-0803 to register)
- Lala The Clinic
- Lifelong medical care (call 510-549-5454 for reservations)
- Native American Health Center
- Optum Serve Mobile MegaBus Testing Oakland Coliseum
- Optum Serve Mobile MegaBus Testing West Oakland BART Station
- Roots Community Health Center
Hayward
- CORE and Glad Tidings International Church of God in Christ
- La Familia Cherry Land Test Center
- La Familia Skywest Golf Course
Newark
Sanrian Doro
- CORE and Faith Fellowship Foursquare Church
- Core and Reach Ashland Youth Center
- OptumServe Mobile MiniBus Test
- Sanriandro Marina Community Center
San Lorenzo
Fremont
Pleasanton
Union City
Livermore
Contra Costa County
Click here for general information on all Contra Costa County test sites.
Richmond
- 25th St and Nevin Ave. The entrance on the side facing Nevin Avenue and the parking lot on the street and lots on the other side of the street.
San Ramon
- 2600 Ramon Road Drive-through-requires a vehicle.
Antioch
Brentwood
- 101 Sand Creek Road -Walk up
Pleasant Hill
- Diablo Valley College Overflow Parking.. The Overflow parking Opposite the campus, on the corner of the stubs road with golf clubs and traffic lights.
St. paul
- Davis Park -Walk up
Marin County
Click here for general information on all Marin County test sites.
San Rafael
- West American Bank Parking
- Armory “Jury Trial Obligation” Parking Lot
- San Rafael Community Center
- Marine Health and Wellness Campus
Novat
Sausalito
Fairfax
Larkspur
Napa County
Click here for general information on all Napa County test sites.
American Canyon
Calistoga
Napa
- Napa County Health and Human Services Agency
- NVUSD Education Center, 2425 Jefferson Street
- OLE Health-South Napa Campus-300 Hartle Court Napa (Call OLE Health (707-254-1770) for phone or telemedicine visits.)
- N3 Laboratories-3416 Valle Verde Dr
- MedUSA Pathology Inc -529 Soskol Avenue (telephone) 707-492-2740).
St. Helena
- Adventist Health St. Helena Drive-Through Site-10 Woodland Road
San Francisco
The NBC Bay Area has contacted San Francisco for information about the test site. Future updates.
San Mateo County
Daily City
Half Moon Bay
Pacifica
Redwood City
- Stanford Health Care Redwood City Surface Lot ―――― COVID-19 Test | Stanford Healthcare
- North fair oaks
- North Fair Oaks Library
St. Matthew
Santa Clara County
Click here for general information on all Santa Clara County test sites.
Gilroy
Campbell
Cupertino
Tall
Cat
Milpitas
Morgan hill
Mountain view
- El Camino Healthcare District Test at El Camino Health Mountain View Hospital
- Mountain View Performing Arts Center
- Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (OptumServe)
San Jose
- Stanford Healthcare Cancer Center South Bay Garage ―――― COVID-19 Test | Stanford Healthcare
- Bay Area Community Health-Montres Clinic (Telephone) (408) 729-9700 Make a plan)
- Santa Clara County Education Department (OptumServe)
- Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (OptumServe)
- Valley Water (OptumServe / CDPH Bus)
East San Jose
- County Fairgrounds, Santa Clara
- Costco Business Center (OptumServe / CDPH Bus)
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC)-Valley Health Center East Valley (Schedule Reservation Calls) 1-888-334-1000).
- Grand Century Mall (OptumServe / CDPH Bus)
Santa Clara
Saratoga
Palo Alto
- Stanford Medical Hoover Pavilion-Cafe ―――― COVID-19 Test | Stanford Healthcare
- Palo Alto Art Center Auditorium
Sunnyvale
- Stanford Children’s Health Sunnyvale ―――― COVID-19 Test | Stanford Healthcare
- Sunnyvale Community Center
Solano County
Click here for general information on all Solano County test sites.
Vacaville
- Harbison Event Center (Call 888-634-1123 to get the schedule)
Vallejo
- Norman King Community Center (Call 888-634-1123 to get the schedule)
Fairfield
- Solano Town Center. Enter through the outside entrance on the right side of the H & M (located at the old Forever 21 storefront).
CVS Minute Clinic
CVS offers PCR tests. Go to their website (CVS Minute Clinic), Enter your zip code and the website will display the nearest Minute Clinic. Follow the instructions on the screen to set up your reservation.
Sonoma County
The NBC Bay Area contacted the county for information about the test site. Future updates.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/coronavirus/where-to-get-tested-for-covid-19-in-the-bay-area/2770186/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]