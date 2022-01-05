Where to be tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area – NBC Bay Area

Connect with us

Where to be tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area

1 min ago

The demand for COVID-19 testing continues to grow as more people return to school and work, as cases of coronavirus caused by Omicron variants surge.

Below is a list of test sites sorted by county in the Bay Area.

Other useful resources:

Alameda County

Click here for general information on all Alameda County test sites.

Berkeley

Emeryville

Auckland

Hayward



Newark

Sanrian Doro

San Lorenzo

Fremont

Pleasanton

Union City

Livermore

Contra Costa County

Click here for general information on all Contra Costa County test sites.

Richmond

  • 25th St and Nevin Ave. The entrance on the side facing Nevin Avenue and the parking lot on the street and lots on the other side of the street.

San Ramon

Antioch

Brentwood

Pleasant Hill

St. paul

Marin County

Click here for general information on all Marin County test sites.

San Rafael

Novat

Sausalito

Fairfax

Larkspur

Napa County

Click here for general information on all Napa County test sites.

American Canyon

Calistoga

Napa

St. Helena

  • Adventist Health St. Helena Drive-Through Site-10 Woodland Road

San Francisco

The NBC Bay Area has contacted San Francisco for information about the test site. Future updates.

San Mateo County

Daily City

Half Moon Bay

Pacifica

Redwood City

St. Matthew

Santa Clara County

Click here for general information on all Santa Clara County test sites.

Gilroy

Campbell

Cupertino

Tall

Cat

Milpitas

Morgan hill

Mountain view

San Jose

East San Jose

Santa Clara

Saratoga

Palo Alto

Sunnyvale

Solano County

Click here for general information on all Solano County test sites.

Vacaville

  • Harbison Event Center (Call 888-634-1123 to get the schedule)

Vallejo

  • Norman King Community Center (Call 888-634-1123 to get the schedule)

Fairfield

  • Solano Town Center. Enter through the outside entrance on the right side of the H & M (located at the old Forever 21 storefront).

CVS Minute Clinic

CVS offers PCR tests. Go to their website (CVS Minute Clinic), Enter your zip code and the website will display the nearest Minute Clinic. Follow the instructions on the screen to set up your reservation.

Sonoma County

The NBC Bay Area contacted the county for information about the test site. Future updates.

