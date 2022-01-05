The case of “Flurona” raises concerns about superinfection with severe covid influenza





((((WJW) – The name may sound like a joke, but the World Health Organization states that the cases of people infected with influenza and COVID-19 are very realistic. “Flurona” is when the patient has both the flu and the flu. COVID.. Israel Verified According to The Times of Israel, the first case of so-called “Flurona” last Thursday. Double infection was confirmed in unvaccinated pregnant women, and doctors at Beilinson Hospital explained that the symptoms were mild. “She was diagnosed with influenza and coronavirus As soon as she arrives.. Both tests returned positive even after the test again, “Professor Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s gynecology department, told Hamodia. “The disease is the same. Both are viral and cause respiratory distress because they attack the upper respiratory tract.” According to The Times of Israel, she was released in good condition on Thursday, but the Ministry of Health is investigating the case to see if the combination of infectious diseases increased the severity of the illness. According to WHO, this is the first case in the world, but it can also be seen in the United States and Asia. WHO tells Nexstar’s WJW about the frequency of co-infection with influenza COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The percentage of positive patients is 0.4% in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded more than 55,240,000 cases. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection).. Coinfection is not uncommon when the community is heavily infected with the pathogen, in this case COVID-19, and influenza, WHO officials say. Health officials report that coinfection rates are much higher in Asia, with 4.5% of COVID-positive patients simultaneously infected with influenza. For those who are trying to maximize their defense against influenza and COVID-19, the CDC says you can get a vaccine for both. During the same visit.. According to experts, past experience has shown that vaccines tend to work as intended and have similar side effects when given at intervals or when given together.



