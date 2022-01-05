Some tri-state health leaders are worried about COVID, the one-two punch of the flu





Cincinnati — With the proliferation of COVID-19 infections, Ohio is also beginning to see an increase in influenza cases. Although the number of influenza cases this season is well below average, some local health care workers have said they are concerned about a one-to-two punch between the two. “”[We] Dr. Steve Figins, Chief Clinical Officer of Mercy Health Cincinnati, said: With the rise in both COVID and influenza cases, Dr. Imran Naqvi, vice president of medical care at the Jewish Hospital, said he expects people to develop both at the same time. This is a condition called “flu”. “I think it will definitely happen during the flu season. One of the things that bothers people is coinfection with other viruses and bacteria,” Naqvi said. “Do you think it has bad consequences for someone? Some of the consequences seen in some of our older patients or some of our patients with comorbidity with unvaccinated COVID-19” horrifying “ Naqvi said he was worried that some people might be downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant. “It allows people to think they can deal with it, and I should be okay — and hopefully you will, but maybe you have the same strong immune system you do. I have a family that may not have, “Naqvi said. “I think we’re at the beginning of what could be a bigger surge than most people expect.” As the temperature dropped, Naqvi said the community could see a long battle ahead. “Winter has just begun,” Nakuvi said. “There are many strategies that each of us can take to mitigate these risks.” These strategies include influenza and COVID-19 vaccination, and the acquisition of booster shots. No cases of “Flurona” have been reported in the United States. One case was confirmed in a pregnant woman in Israel. Health officials report that she returned home from the hospital in “good condition.” Related: Large Cincinnati hospitals, clinics and inspection sites awaiting relief

