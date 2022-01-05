Case of COVID optimism, despite very high infection ratesExBulletin

In the face of rising COVID, Dr. Bob Wahater of the University of California, San Francisco provides a reason to look forward to a pandemic outlook in the coming months.

Mary-Louise Kelly, Host:

Are you ready for a little hope? We’re only a few days into the pandemic’s three calendar years, and things can look pretty tough. On average, the United States aggregates about 500,000 new COVID cases daily. Yesterday, the United States hit a record high of 1,082,549 for infectious diseases. So finding the flicker of hope in those numbers is a courageous act, but the next guest says he wants to try it.

Dr. Bob Wachter is the chair of the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. Welcome, Dr. Wakta.

BOB WACHTER: Thank you. Thank you for inviting me.

Kelly: So you explained the desired case, the desired case in a recent Twitter thread. Yes, yes, things feel pretty terrible at this exact moment, but we-and quote-“6-8 weeks can make you feel better, really?

WACHTER: Yeah, I think that’s the most likely result. For the past two years, every time things start to look good, I always have to warn of it due to the fact that something bad has happened …

Kelly: That’s right.

WACHTER: It can happen again. There is another variant that becomes a curved ball. But if that doesn’t happen, I think the most likely result for February and March is that we’re in pretty good shape. This virus is highly contagious, but as we understand it, being milder than previous variants can be very good news after a very terrible January. ..

Kelly: For those who mark the calendar, you wrote this Twitter thread on December 29th. February and early March. Many stars will have to be aligned for that to happen. Let’s look at some of them.

One of those stars is the relationship between case rates and hospitalization rates. Explain what we are seeing there and what you want to see there.

WACHTER: What’s happening now is an explosive increase in cases that you’ve never seen before. This is a manifestation of the highly infectious Omicron. What we do not see is the same relationship between case and hospitalization. Therefore, the average case of Omicron is about 60% less likely to land in the hospital than the average case of Delta.

Well, you might hear it and say it doesn’t make sense. Why are hospitals full? The reason is that even if the average case is unlikely to be hospitalized, more people will be hospitalized if there are twice, three, or five times as many cases.

Therefore, the short-term risk, though seen nationwide, is that hospitals are filled with Omicron patients. Quite a few doctors and nurses get sick with Omicron. So, even though the average patient has a Delta case and is less likely to be hospitalized than if he was vaccinated, we are having a pretty disastrous month.

But very importantly, for those who choose not to be vaccinated (I think it’s a very terrible choice), for those who make that choice, their chances of getting a case of Omicron are Quite expensive, it will give them some immunity. And getting out of this pickle in February is a combination of these two things. The fact is that the average case becomes milder and more and more people are immune to the virus.

Kelly: Another star that needs to be aligned-and this is somewhat new on the horizon-COVID pill. These antivirals are being deployed-so far in small quantities, one from Pfizer and the other from Merck. What impact can these have in the coming weeks?

WACHTER: Yeah, it’s an important new part of our arsenal. So far, I have actually had monoclonal antibodies that give to very high-risk people who have been infected with COVID but are not as ill as they are in the hospital. But two new tablets came out. Pfizer is a much bigger deal than Merck. Merck reduces the chances of a person receiving an Omicron case landing in a hospital by 30% and Pfizer by 90%. So it’s missing. Supply is growing. Within a month or two, there is a decent supply. This is another very important tool we use.

Kelly: But when they say they’re in short supply, that is, as I said, you’re the chair of medicine at a hospital in a big city in San Francisco. Can Your High Risk Patients Get These COVID Pills?

WACHTER: It’s just starting to become available. Some pharmacies have them, but you have to triage them very rigorously and make a great choice as to who gets them. But I think they will become more and more available over time. It’s a fairly tricky compound to make, so it will take some time for the company to make them. But they should-supply should grow steadily over the next few months.

Kelly: You mentioned that you haven’t been vaccinated. In this Twitter thread, I called an unvaccinated sitting duck. How are things looking for them? Where do you think their risks will go in the coming weeks and months?

WACHTER: If you haven’t been vaccinated and haven’t been very careful, that is, if you wear an N95 mask whenever you go indoors, it’s hard to believe that you won’t get the virus. The problem is that unvaccinated people hear that the average case of Omicron is milder. It’s mild, but especially for those who are vaccinated. For unvaccinated people, the best estimate from science so far is that you are probably about 25% less likely to land in a hospital.

And you might say it’s-OK, good. It’s mild. However, if you are 25% less likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to get infected the following month, the calculation does not allow you to be hospitalized in the right place. That means more and more unvaccinated people will take Omicron. Many of them will end up in the hospital. Unfortunately, many of them are in ICU. And as this hurricane hits our country, a significant number of people will die in the next four to six weeks.

Kelly: People are listening too-and I want you to talk head-on-vaccines and boosters aren’t worth it. They don’t work because everyone we know is sick anyway.

WACHTER: Yeah, I understand how people feel it, but it’s not right. Vaccines and boosters are miraculous. And what they are doing is miraculous because you are very ill, go to the hospital, go to the ICU, go to the ventilator, and are significantly less likely to die. There is no doubt that there are more groundbreaking cases. This virus is very good at avoiding some of your immunity.

However, especially with three shots, this type of case is much more likely to be a mild case of cold or flu symptoms for several days than an unvaccinated person. .. They are those who are landing in the hospital and landing in the ICU. And in the end, death from Omicron is almost entirely unvaccinated.

Kelly: Is there anything that can throw away this hopeful prediction?

WACHTER: Of course. There are two big questions to ask about how rosy the future will be. One is how much immunity a case of Omicron gives to another case of Omicron or another variant. I think it’s okay for a while, but is it 3 months or 1 year? It will make a difference, for example, in terms of whether the risk will increase next winter.

And second, of course, this is a very unknown number. So is there another variant? And since no one knows the delta I predicted, anyone who tells you that it can be predicted to make up it. No one knows the predicted Omicron. And that all means that there can be something more annoying than Omicron on the horizon, which will change the predictions. But for now, I think things look pretty good.

Kelly: Well, Dr. Wachter, I’m looking forward to calling you back within 6-8 weeks and I’ll see the results.

WACHTER: I hope I’m right.

Kelly: So do I. Dr. Bob Wachter, Dean of the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine.

WACHTER: Thank you very much.

