Cone Health is “extremely concerned” about the COVID-19 surge

Greensboro, NC — More than 3,000 people are admitted to hospitals throughout the state with COVID-19, which is of great concern to health authorities throughout the state. State health leaders said the number of patients increased by 1,000 from a week ago. Dr. Ilia Vann, director of public health at Guilford County, said Corn Health was “extremely concerned and growing very thinly” while talking to county leaders about COVID-19 cases and the surge in hospitalizations. Stated. “In their facility, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is increasing,” Van said. Related: Gilford Commissioner will re-do Maskman Date from Wednesday as cases of COVID-19 increase Corn health According to Vann, about 200 people hospitalized for COVID-19 have been reported. She said the numbers will only increase as modelers and projectors from Cone Health’s data analysis team now show that “the future numbers are disastrous as far as hospitalization is concerned.” Dig deeper: Check out Corn Health hospitalization statistics “So we expect these hospitalizations to continue to increase over the next 14 days,” Dr. Van said on Tuesday, speaking to county leaders. Related: If your child has these three symptoms, doctors say you should assume they have COVID “After a week or two we see a cycle of cases. Hospitalizations are on the rise. A few weeks later, the number of deaths reported to us is starting to skyrocket,” she said. Told. During the meeting, Dr. Van reported on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county from May 8, 2020 to the end of December last year. “In the county, the number of cases of COVID increased significantly in the last few weeks of December,” she said. North Carolina health officials have reported a new one-day record of New Year’s Day infectious diseases. This is about 20,000 new cases. On Tuesday, there are over 10,000 new cases and a daily positive rate of almost 30%. This means that 1 in 3 people was tested positive for COVID-19. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services He said he was worried about patient care and hospital staffing. Related: Once the CDC updates the “fully vaccinated” definition, NC will require state employees to boost “We want to make hospitals available to individuals for treatment, whether they are treating COVID-19 infections or for other reasons to go to the hospital,” said NCDHHS Secretary-General. Kody Kinsley said. He is also concerned about other care needs in hospitals and the spillover effects it can have on the proliferation of COVID-19 hospitalizations. “The number of cases we see is so large that even a small percentage of them admitted to the hospital at the same time can cause problems in the state-wide system, especially in the region. Yes, Kinsley said. According to the hospital, Corn Health asked the surgeon to discuss delaying surgery with patients for whom it is safe and appropriate to delay surgery a bit. Health leaders said the impact on hospital resources increasingly used to care for COVID-19 patients should be reduced. Novant Health said it limits surgery and procedures that are classified as same day (outpatient) or urgent or urgent at the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center from Wednesday to Friday. They said that all non-urgent cases requiring an overnight stay would be reschedule. This will maintain the hospital’s capacity in case of an emergency. All other Novant Health Medical Centers will resume normal operations or procedures and surgery. The health system said it continued to suspend these types of procedures, closely monitoring the data and conducting daily assessments to resume. State leaders told me not to go to the hospital for a COVID-19 test if it was needed.You can do it Visit the NCDHHS site to find a test facility. You can also find out more about getting Vaccination with COVID-19.

