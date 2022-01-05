Kirington Ski Resort is working to contain the outbreak of coronavirus among its staff





Vermont Health Department and Kirington Ski Resort leaders are working to contain the COVID-19 outbreak after 86 employees have been tested positive for the virus, officials said Tuesday. Said to. A coronavirus testing and vaccination clinic for Killington employees has been held daily since Sunday, and plans to hold more clinics are underway, Bentruman, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said in an email. rice field. It is unknown how many of the resort visitors have been infected with the virus these days.

“Outbreaks here or anywhere in Vermont are unwelcome, but not unexpected given how fast the Covid virus travels from person to person,” Truman said. “Despite the current situation, Killington’s management was the perfect partner to do all the right things and deal with outbreaks with respect to appropriate precautions and policies. Prior to the ski season, Killington issued vaccination obligations to all staff and volunteers by the December 10 deadline and conducted weekly coronavirus testing throughout the season, according to resort spokeswoman Christel Killary. “Given the highly contagious variants of Omicron, as well as many companies, especially those facing customers, the number of positive COVID cases is increasing, with 5% of staff currently positive.” She said in an email on Tuesday. According to Killary, for the holiday season, one of the resort’s busiest times, Killington closed the indoor bar and encouraged visitors to use their car as a base lodge. She said the resort also canceled the annual Torchlight Parade and New Year’s Eve Wobbley Burn Party. The resort has been rebuilt Maskman date She said on December 27 for visitors and employees when riding indoors and in gondola, regardless of individual vaccination status. According to the resort’s website, this policy does not require visitors to wear masks while lining up in a row of chairlifts or riding a chairlift. The Department of State encourages visitors to be vaccinated against the virus and follow state and federal health guidelines.Tuesday, department report There are a total of 68,957 confirmed cases of 1,727 new coronavirus cases in the state. In Rutland County, where the ski resort is located, there were 894 new confirmed cases between December 21st and Monday. According to state data.. “Our recommendations for Vermonter and visitors are to strictly follow all guidance and recommendations to prevent the spread of the disease and virus, including primary and full vaccination with booster immunization,” Truman said. Told. “If we all do our part, we can enjoy what Vermont’s winter offers.” You can access Nick Stoico at the following address: [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico..

