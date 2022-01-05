Scottish women devastated because they didn’t have Covid Jab after in vitro fertilization was cancelled

A woman who wants to be a mother has the worst Christmas gift ever. Covid Jug..

Some couples have heard that the possibility of becoming parents is at stake on a phone call on Christmas Eve after the Scottish government’s policy changes.

Last night, Scottish Labor health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie called the move “inhuman.”

She states: Infertility treatment Canceled at the last minute.

“Of course, we recommend that everyone be vaccinated as the best precaution against the virus, but at first the rules are confused and it is inhumane to treat these women this way.

“The Scottish Government needs to rethink their position urgently.”

Did you know that you can get the latest news by signing up for our daily newsletter? We send you daily morning and lunch newsletters covering the latest headlines. We will also send you the latest information on the coronavirus at 5 pm on weekdays and a summary of the must-read articles for the week on Sunday afternoon. Signing up is simple, easy and free. Enter your email address in the sign-up box above and[購読]Click and Google will do the rest. Alternatively, you can sign up to check out the rest of the newsletter here..

Jema McDonald and Hayden Brown from Glasgow’s Goban are both 25 years old and have been looking for a baby for almost five years.

The couple has a genetic problem. This means that you need to have a PGD (preimplantation genetic diagnosis) before IVF to ensure a healthy child.

The tests they had to take took years, but in January they plan to sign a consent form to start the process, making this Christmas the last without children. I was hoping for it.

But now, the couple’s hopes have been shattered.

Jema, a nursery teacher, said: “I told the receptionist that I was called because I wasn’t eligible for IVF if I hadn’t been vaccinated.

“That day, two people who were supposed to be transferred (the process of removing eggs for fertilization) turned their backs at the reception. They turned their backs at the front door without any warning.”

Hayden of Jemma and Scaffolding decided not to use Covid Jugs early in the Scottish vaccination program because they were advised not to jab pregnant women and women wishing to become pregnant.

Medical personnel believed that there was not enough data to guarantee the safety of mothers and babies.

However, that advice changed as the number of pregnant women eventually entering hospitals and intensive care units increased.

Jema said:

“Initially, the government said it should not be vaccinated.

“I personally feel that there isn’t enough evidence of what could happen to a baby after three or four years.

“I haven’t had a chance to discuss it with anyone yet.

“Passing in vitro fertilization is difficult enough unless you start looking at the finish line and then return to the start.

“It’s really hard mentally.

“I have a good support network, but it was really annoying to hear about this just a few days before Christmas.

“I wanted to get pregnant by March or April, but if I need to get vaccinated first, it could be the end of the year, not the start before it happened. . “

“I think it’s a complete infringement of our human rights.”

Another woman, anxious to have a baby after a devastating blow on Christmas Eve, talked about how she “cryed for two hours.”

The woman and her partner do not want to be identified because they do not know that the family has been treated for childbirth.

A couple from Ayrshire have been trying to get pregnant for three years and are said to have “unexplained infertility.”

They were about to start a series of injections that were expected to implant during the next month.

The couple first heard rumors of a policy change at the IVF Forum on December 23.

But before their worst horror was confirmed, it was Christmas Eve.

She states: “I received a phone call asking if I had been double vaccinated. When I said no, they said that those who were not vaccinated are not receiving treatment now.

“I had a broken heart. I cried. It was so sudden that there was no discussion about it.”

A female early practitioner heard from a friend that the vaccine affected her menstrual cycle.

She states: “It doesn’t happen to everyone, but if you have a fertility problem, there is an additional concern that it can affect your treatment.

“Passing through IVF is already emotional.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said:

“Due to the increasing number of cases of Covid-19 and concerns about its impact on unvaccinated females, the Minister has decided to temporarily postpone childbirth treatment for completely unvaccinated females. We will continue to review the evidence and consider this decision earlier this year. “

Up-to-date evidence from the UK Obstetrics Surveillance System and Mothers and Babies: Risk Reduction by UK-Wide Audits and Confidential Investigations, Unvaccinated Pregnant Women and Their Infants Died After Hospitalization in Covid-19, 98 During Pregnancy % Has died. ICU women using Covid-19 have not been vaccinated.