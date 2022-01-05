Less than half of children aged 5 to 11 years in northeastern Ontario have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ashley Gibson-Taylor of Sudbury brought her two boys and vaccinated them with COVID-19 as soon as possible.

And now, she’s afraid that their next two weeks will suffer from online learning, so her 7-year-old son, especially with special needs, wants more parents to do the same. I’m out.

“If schools are constantly closed, it’s clearly a place to focus on our vaccine efforts, and I don’t think it’s done properly,” Gibson Taylor said. ..

“I think the deployment of children’s vaccines was better. I don’t think the 40% seen here properly reflect the people who want to vaccinate their children. I think this was a nightmare. To achieve that. “

Ken and Ashley Gibson-Taylor of Sudbury are doing their best to help their two sons learn from home. It was particularly challenging for Kai on the left, who was diagnosed with ADHD and ODD. (Submitted by Ashley Gibson-Taylor)

In particular, she wonders how many parents were scared of the long lineup at the December vaccination clinic after booster shots were made available to adults to stop the spread of new Omicron variants. think.

In Sudbury and Manitulin, about 6,400 children have been vaccinated in the past month, while 58,000 boosters have been given during the same period.

According to Public Health Sudbury and Districts, 44% of children aged 5 to 11 years were vaccinated, 49% in the Algoma district and 44% in the Timiskaming district as of December 23.

However, only 35% of children in the Porcupine Health District and 36% of Nipissing and Parry Sound were shot, below the state average of 42%.

Public health officials say they are happy with the numbers so far and say that uptake is common in child vaccination campaigns.

On Tuesday, only a handful of young people were found in the rows outside the vaccination clinic in the Sudbury area.

It is no exaggeration to say that vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 has taken the backseat to booster shots with the rise of the Omicron variant, according to Sudbury-based biostatistician Ryan Imgrund. Say no. (Submitted by Ryan Imgrund)

Natalie Vilan Court stood with her son, niece and nephew in the cold outside the Carmichael Arena, waiting to be shot.

She says they have been waiting so far because her husband had serious side effects following one of his vaccinations.

“If anything happens, we’re only hesitant about side effects,” said Vaillancourt, who is pleased that the school will be closed for two weeks to keep children safe.

“But the more I hear that others are vaccinated, the better everything will be.”

Ryan Imgrund, a sadberry-based biologist, says it’s no exaggeration to say that children’s vaccines lag behind boosters last month.

“It was a pity that Omicron’s data and children aged 5 to 11 were accepted for the vaccine at about the same time,” he said.

Imgrund also states that it is interesting to compare intakes between the ages of 5 and 11 with those between the ages of 12 and 17, which have been delayed for most of the past year, but are now 80%. It is over.

He said he was able to “sell” the group by taking shots by not requiring fully vaccinated teens to be quarantined after close contact.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts have vaccinated approximately 6,400 children in the past month, while at the same time giving 58,000 boosts at such clinics in Gerson Arena. (Eric White / CBC)

“When you don’t give incentives to vaccinations for young children, it’s really disappointing because what you see is that your intake isn’t that high,” Imgrund said.

He also feels that the school needs to be closed until at least January 17th. This is a state decision to reduce teacher and student testing and not report COVID activity in schools.

Therefore, Imgrund invites the general public to report COVID symptoms in school-aged children. My website..

“That’s really scary,” he said.

“I never thought I would have to rely on publicly reported symptoms.”