Increasing number of children hospitalized from COVID-19 in Michigan





(WXYZ) — Nationwide, the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 has quadrupled last month. In Michigan, 96 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. It has more children hospitalized at any given time since the pandemic began. Local doctors say these are the result of the Omicron variant. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Omicron variants are three times more infectious than Delta. Also, while most children do not get seriously ill when infected, the virus can be fatal to children with weakened immunity. “I think we’re a little less vigilant as a society,” said Dr. Rudolf Valentini of the Detroit Medical Center. According to Dr. Valentini, Americans tired of COVID are giving up on an endless battle. Nearly 500,000 new infectious diseases are reported daily in the United States, but doctors are alerting the number of sick children. “Hospitalization has doubled or tripled,” said Dr. Rudolf Valentni. Last week, 325,000 children tested positive for COVID. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, this is a 64% increase in infection compared to the previous week. Here in Michigan, 96 children with COVID were ill enough to be admitted to the hospital. However, only 2 percent of pediatric COVID cases require that level of medical intervention to review the data. “Again, most children don’t have to come to the hospital, but they have chronic lung disease, asthma, cystic fibrosis, various medical conditions, and are a little fragile. Their medical In addition to the problem, COVID infections are coming to the hospital. “ Approximately 1,045 children under the age of 18 have died of COVID-19, according to CDC data. It’s an unlikely scenario, but Valentini says parents should always pay attention. “Vaccine everyone around the children who are eligible for vaccination,” he said. “Currently, people under the age of 5 are vulnerable because you can be vaccinated if you are over 5 years old. You have to protect them.” Valentini says these safety measures also help keep children in the classroom. But if you feel sick, “You need to be at home. If you have sick people around you, keep a distance to keep your children safe.”

