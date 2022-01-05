Omicron is not a common cold and warns WHO that it should not be taken lightly.Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Typical image. (IANS) On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that it was not a common cold and should not be underestimated, as Omicron was reported to have symptoms similar to a common cold. According to an analysis by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the four most common symptoms of Omicron variants are cough, malaise, congestion, and runny nose. A recent UK-based survey of the ZoeCovid app added nausea and loss of appetite to this category. Several studies in South Africa, the United States, and the United Kingdom have shown that infections caused by highly contagious mutants are generally mild and require less hospitalization. “Omicron is not a common cold,” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said in a tweet. “There are reports that the risk of hospitalization for Omicron is lower than that of Delta, but there are still too many infected people in hospitals that are sick and dead in Omicron (and Delta),” she added. .. It is reported that about 14 people have died in the UK due to the Omicron variant, and one each in the United States and South Korea. Deaths occurred primarily in unvaccinated individuals. “Omicron is not a common cold! The medical system can be overwhelmed,” WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan reiterated on Twitter. “It’s important to have a system to test, advise and monitor large numbers of patients, as spikes can be sudden and huge,” she warned. By ensuring the fairness of the vaccine, Kerkhove said, “We can prevent infections and save lives right away.” Meanwhile, WHO on Tuesday also said new evidence reveals that Omicron affects the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants. “More and more studies have pointed out that Omicron is infected in the upper body. Unlike other studies, it can cause severe pneumonia,” WHO incident manager Abdi Mahamd told Geneva. I told the journalist based. At the same time, health agencies around the world have warned that a surge in Omicron infections around the world could lead to the emergence of new variants, media reports said. The wider the variant, the more replicable it is and the more deadly new variants can be derived. France has detected a new variant named IHU. The new mutant with 46 mutations has already infected 12 people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. Higher risk than Omicron, more infectious but milder infectious, and less lethal than previous Delta mutants, researchers said, “The virological of this IHU mutant, It is too early to infer epidemiological or clinical features. (Exactly) 12 cases. “ **** The above article is published from a wire source with minimal changes to the headline and text.

