1 in 12 BCP smokers are considering quitting their habits





Promising lifestyle improvements and kicking bad habits have been a perennial favorite for many earlier this year – and smokers are no exception.

January is a popular time for smokers to consider quitting smoking – the number shows 1 in 12 people Bournemouth, Christchurch and Pool may be considering.

According to data from Public Health England, 8.5% of adults in the region will smoke in 2020, below the national average of 12%. Smokers include 8% of women and 9% of men in the region. 61% of Bournemouth Christchurch Pool residents who have never smoked do not know how they feel they are facing the challenge of quitting smoking when the watch hits midnight. 31% of those who report ex-smokers may reflect their success. Read more: Covid: In the case of rising Omicron, there is a shortage of staff throughout the BCP Read more: Dozens of children tried to quit smoking during a pandemic And when it comes to smoking cessation, it is reported that men were able to kick habits more than women – 27% of adult female smokers and 34.1% of men. The government launched a new campaign in 2022 to encourage people to quit smoking. New research shows that teens whose parents smoke are much more likely to develop habits. An analysis by The Better Health Smoke Free shows that 5% of young teens whose caregivers smoke regularly, compared to 1% of young people whose caregivers do not smoke. Professor Nick Hopkinson of Imperial College London said: “Children who smoke by their caregivers are four times more likely to smoke on their own. “The most effective way to help prevent this is for adults to quit smoking. Obviously, this not only benefits them a lot, but it also benefits children now and in the future. ” Health Minister Maggie Throup said he hopes the study will give parents more motivation to quit smoking. She states: “Many people try to quit smoking in January. There are many reasons to quit smoking on your own, but this new campaign emphasizes the intergenerational smoking ties with parents that affect their children. Expecting new campaigns – this year, many will have the additional motivation needed to get rid of cigarettes. “You are not alone in your New Year’s resolution, as a lot of help and support is available for parents, caregivers, and those who are about to quit.” Free smoking cessation support and tools are available for the Better Health campaign. This includes local smoking cessation services, NHS smoking cessation apps, Facebook Messenger Bot, Stoptober Facebook online community, daily emails and SMS, and online personal smoking cessation plans.

