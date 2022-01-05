Women say they’re devastated and “surprised” with an extension of time during a smear in Wales

Lindsey Hopwood said she would have had a terminal illness of cervical cancer if it hadn’t been seen within three years of the first smear, commonly known as the “smear test” by the Welsh Public Health Department. There is a gap between scheduled cervical screenings for women.

On Tuesday, January 4, the NHS Trust announced that for human papillomavirus (HPV), a group of asymptomatic viruses that can lead to cancer, the intervals between regular examinations for women aged 25 to 49 years are 3 to 5 years. Announced that he changed to age. Not found in the test.

The Wales Department of Public Health has decided to make this change because the HPV test is “more effective in identifying people at high risk of developing cellular changes that can cause cervical cancer.” As I said, women across the country are still uncertain.

Lindsey from Conwy was devastated by the news. Conwy had his first cervical examination at age 20 and a second examination three years later, before his minimum age was 25.

Her second screening found severely abnormal cells. She said she would have had terminal illness if she had to wait five years between tests.





Lindsey, 31, explains: [severely abnormal cells usually caused by HPV] And he said he wasn’t seen until I was 25 (as such) [the minimum age] Along England, I would have been doomed.

“Unfortunately, this story is so general that many things can change in three years. The decision to change these life checkes to five years is immeasurable. We retreat. It ’s a really bad decision. ”

“Why does it take the risk of spreading and progressing longer?”

Lindsey is one of the hundreds of women who used social media to encourage the Wales Public Health Service to change their decisions. Within 24 hours, we have obtained about 127,000 signatures.

For Charlotte Hewins from Swansea, the five-year gap between the screenings could have been alarming.

During her regular smear examination in March 2021, medical staff detected abnormal cells and asked her to return to a biopsy.







Sadly, a biopsy later confirmed that Charlotte had cervical cancer and needed treatment and surgery. She was 32 at the time.

Charlotte, a law firm partner, bravely used social media to comment on her diagnosis in September 2021.

In the post she gave WalesOnline Regarding reproductive permits, she states: “A few months ago, I was diagnosed with cervical cancer as a result of regular smear tests.

“I didn’t feel sick. I hadn’t taken an unusual smear test before and never missed it. In fact, I got it a few weeks earlier.

“As a result of the smear test,” abnormal cells “were detected. He was referred to the Colposcopy Clinic and confirmed that there were CIN3 precancerous cells in need of LLETZ treatment. This is not uncommon with smear results. “Abnormal”. I wasn’t too worried because some of my friends were receiving this treatment without problems with recurrence. “

“I was positively discharged and told to expect a letter to arrange a 6-month medical examination. Instead, I received a letter returning after 3 weeks to discuss the results of the biopsy. ..

“I went to the hospital and met the most beautiful doctor who is still very supportive. He told me the news that I had cervical cancer and immediately oncology to discuss the next steps. Was introduced to. “







After months of treatment, Charlotte received all the permits from her doctor in October 2021, but if she hadn’t taken the smear test when she went, “the situation could have been very different. There is. “

She said she was “surprised” at the decision to extend the break between tests from three to five years, adding that she felt “incredibly lucky” when she was diagnosed.

“If we had been waiting for the smear test for another two years, things could have been very different,” she said. “If detected early, this type of cancer is treatable, so why risk it spreading, progressing, and saving the lives of young women?”

“It’s playing in people’s lives”

Bridgend’s four mothers, Chermaine Harrison, were also disappointed with the change from three to five years between screenings.

CIN3 abnormal cells were discovered by regular screening of 38-year-old Chermaine three years ago. She fears that the situation can get worse when the screening interval is five years.

41-year-old Chermaine said:[The change from three to five-year screenings] Absolutely terrible! I was told to have CIN3 after every 3 years I always went.

“I was so scared that I couldn’t think of what would happen if the test interval was five years. I’m forever grateful that it was discovered early enough. What? [Public Health Wales is] Gambling here. [Public Health Wales is] Play with people’s lives and make terrifying decisions! “

“I don’t know what I’m facing”

This situation was repeated by Nicola Claire of Rhondda Cynon Tough.

Nicola, 34, said:

“In 2018 my smear was clear and free of abnormal cells. My latest smear in September 2021 had high grade CIN3 and HPV. LLETZ treatment at the beginning of December I received it, but now I have to wait 6 months. Repeat the smear to see if there are any further changes or if they are normal. “

“I didn’t know what I would face in 2023 if I had been returned to a five-year smear in 2018. That idea scares me. I have three young children.”

“This is a very shameful decision.”

Another woman shocked by this announcement is 25-year-old Kayleigh Northover from Caerphilly.

She says she is “sick” of reading the changes from 3 to 5 years between screenings, and “every year or 6” if it means that she is more likely to find abnormal cells or HPV. I go every month. “

Emma Louise Powell of Neath pointed out that not everyone with abnormal cells is infected with HPV, but is worried that waiting for five years could really put women at risk. I did.

“Not all people with cell changes are infected with HPV,” she said. “And if someone is HPV negative on the day of the smear, you can easily pick it up that day, the next day, the next week. If so, do you have to wait five years for the next smear? ? “

“Talk about the life of a gambling woman,” she added. “This is a very shameful decision.”

What is HPV?

HPV or human papillomavirus is a very common form of virus. There are more than 100 types, which affect the skin.

Various types of viruses can affect the mouth, throat, or genitals. You don’t have to have sexual intercourse to get infected with the virus. It’s easy to catch, but in most cases it’s okay.







Certain types of HPV are associated with cancer and are called “high risk types.” They can cause cellular changes in the cervix that are part of the female reproductive system. One or more high-risk types of HPV are present in more than 99.8% of cervical cancers.

The HPV test was introduced in Wales in 2018 and is used to look for high-risk types of HPV. It can be picked up early through cell changes and detection of HPV. Nurses take a sample of cells from the cervix using a small soft brush, also known as a smear test, and send the sample to the laboratory. Detected cellular changes can be treated before cervical cancer develops.

Why is Public Health Wales changing the gap between screening women?

According to the health agency, this decision was made in accordance with the recommendations of the 2019 UK National Screening Commission, and advice for groups aged 25-49 is in line with cleaning intervals aged 50-64. increase.

The organization added that the reason behind the decision was that testing for HPV became “more effective.”

“The HPV test currently used in Wales is more effective in identifying people at high risk of developing cellular changes that can cause cervical cancer,” said Wales’ cervical cancer screening. Heather Lewis, a public health consultant, explained.

“Therefore, the evidence shows that it is safe to extend the interval between cervical screening tests in people with unspecified HPV.”

Louise Dunk, Program Head of Clinical Screening Wales at Public Health Wales, added that this change is a “positive development.”

She states: “By testing everyone who participates in a cervical cancer screening using a high-risk HPV test, we can identify those at risk and prevent more cancer than testing only cells. ..

“It’s a really positive development that this more effective test means that people in the cervix who are negative for HPV only need to attend the test every 5 years instead of 3 years.

“Going to a screening appointment may save your life. By making an appointment, you have the opportunity to prevent the development of cervical cancer or pick it up at an early stage, which is easier to treat.”

What are Cervical Screening and HPV Testing?

The NHS explains that cervical screening, also known as the “smear test,” checks the health of someone’s cervix, which is the opening from the vagina to the uterus. In the UK, women between the ages of 25 and 49 are usually invited to the test every three years. In Scotland, the gap between tests is 5 years.

In Wales, from January 2022, the regular inspection gap has increased from 3 to 5 years.

The NHS states: “The cervical examination (smear test) checks the health of the cervix. The cervix is ​​the opening from the vagina to the uterus. This is not a cancer test, but a test that helps prevent cancer. is.

“All women and people with a cervix between the ages of 25 and 64 should be invited by letter. A small sample of cells will be taken from the cervix at the time of screening appointment. The sample is specific. The type of human papillomavirus (HPV) is checked. It causes changes in the cells of the cervix. These are called “high risk” types of HPV.

“If you don’t find these types of HPV, no further testing is needed. If you find these types of HPV, check the sample for changes in the cells of the cervix. These are It can be treated before it infects the cervix. A chance to turn into cervical cancer.

“Results usually arrive in a letter in about two weeks. Explain what will happen next.”

People between the ages of 25 and 64 with a cervix can have a cervical examination in Wales.

As recent changes take effect earlier this year, result letters sent from this date will notify recipients that the next appointment will continue in five years, subject to certain conditions.

In response to online concerns, a Welsh Public Health Service spokesman said, “Sorry, we haven’t done enough to explain the changes in cervical examinations, causing concerns.

“We are working to make this clearer, and more information will be available today and in the coming days as soon as possible.”

WalesOnline approached Public Health Wales for further comment.

