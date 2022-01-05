A grudge match against COVID-19 enters its third year

Two years ago, on January 10, 2020, the University of Sydney virologist and evolutionary biologist Eddie Holmes, PhD, found the first draft sequence of “coronaviruses associated with the outbreak of Wuhan” on the website Virological.org. Tweeted that it is available. .. This sequence was made possible by the work and willingness to share with Dr. Yong-Zhen Zhang, a virologist at Fudan University in Shanghai.

Since then, scientists have been energizing the “new coronavirus” SARS-CoV-2, leveraging decades of research on SARS-CoV (the cause of the 2003 SARS outbreak), HIV, and other viruses. I have been studying. Science is “surprisingly sensitive” to pandemics, Francis Collins, MD, a retired director of the National Institutes of Health, told MSNBC.

Increasing scientific literature on COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) It provides supporting evidence. Currently, PubMed’s COVID-19 results are 206,544, SARS-CoV-2 results are 128,335, and thousands of more studies have been posted on the preprint server. bioRxiv When medRxiv.. From cryo-electron microscopy to genomic sequencing, basic research techniques were essential to the development of vaccines and medicines approved by the Food and Drug Administration that saved thousands of lives.

As Carl Sagan wrote A world possessed by the devil, “There is a constant battle between microbial and human control. We are in this competition not only by designing new drugs and treatments, but also by gradually and deeply penetrating our understanding of nature. Keeping pace

Life-basic research. “

With COVID-19, maintaining pace was surprisingly difficult in some respects. Policy making has been inconsistent, and authoritative messages have been shouted out by false information. Throughout all that, the scientific community continues to stick to opposition to COVID-19. However, as the New Year begins, competition with COVID-19 begins to be dragged in after hours. Opponents have seemingly endless substitutes, and some of the crowd are aloud to cheer on the wrong side.

In the flying color

What is the scientific feat that has done the most to fight COVID-19 in the last two years? There is little doubt about the top three. First, there is the rapid development of effective mRNA vaccines by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. So far, some have suggested that the mRNA vaccine is the greatest scientific achievement of the century.

Second, according to many experts, is the increase in collaboration between scientists’ traditional silos. Last May, Dr. Nevan Krogan, professor of cellular and molecular pharmacology, director of the Institute for Quantitative Biological Sciences (QBI) at the University of California, San Francisco, emphasized the importance of collaboration. Mr. Clogan discussed the efforts spent on creating the SARS-CoV-2 protein interaction map and its role in identifying the 10 reusable drugs that inhibit viral replication, “all of us work together. It’s amazing how fast science works. ” I have experienced it before in his career.

The third is the approval or approval of multiple antiviral drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 patients by the Food and Drug Administration. The development of these therapies is an impressive victory, as viruses are known to be elusive targets in drug discovery.

Build a toolbox

Working in the SARS-CoV-2 laboratory is complicated by the need for a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) facility. This requirement severely limits the range of experiments that can be performed. “We are fortunate to have a BSL-3 facility, but we need to limit it to certain types of experiments,” said Dr. Inna Ricardo-Lux, a postdoctoral fellow in the lab of Dr. Charles Rice, a virologist at Rockefeller University. There is more effort and time spent on the experiments we perform. “

Some researchers are focusing on developing tools that make it easier to work with SARS-CoV-2 without BSL-3 functionality. For example, Ricardo-Lax led a study published in late 2021. Chemistry Describes the production of replicons or self-replicating RNA that can be used to study viruses. Ricardo-Lax et al. Constructed a SARS-CoV-2 replicon that was unable to construct an infectious virus due to the lack of peaplomers.

Another problem with Ricardo-Lax is that the large genome of SARS-CoV-2, which is about three times as long as the average RNA virus, makes it “extremely difficult” to construct virus clones or replicons. She states that standard cloning methods are inadequate and require more sophisticated strategies, such as building a genome from multiple DNA fragments into yeast cells.

Group dynamics

Many scientists have worked diligently to scrape off the SARS-CoV-2 armor, but other efforts have been more collective in nature. These efforts include rapid collection and analysis of large datasets and sharing of results with the community.

We need to look to the Global Initiative for Avian Influenza Information Sharing (GISAID), an organization established in 2008 to facilitate the sharing of viral genomic data. Originally, GISAID focused on influenza. Today, it focuses on SARS-CoV-2. As of December 2021, the GISAID website contained over 6 million sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 genome. In related work, a team from the open source resource Nextstrain.org will use the differences in SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences submitted to GISAID from around the world to spread virus transmission, evolution, and more.

Another example of team science is a highly collaborative effort underway to understand the host’s response to viral infections. The COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative has organized a huge global collaboration of researchers. The goal is to bring the human genetic community together to “generate, share, and analyze data to learn the genetic determinants of COVID-19 susceptibility, severity, and outcomes.” A similar initiative is the COVID Human Genetic Effort. It is an international consortium aimed at discovering the genetic and immunological basis of humans for various clinical forms of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Reach the limit

It’s not easy to predict what 2022 will bring. Much of the pandemic course depends on whether existing vaccines can withstand the onslaught of new variants, including the latest variant, Omicron. Unless the proportion of vaccinated people around the world increases significantly, it is no exaggeration to say that in 2022 the Greek alphabet will become even more familiar and the same problems that have suffered over the last two years will increase. And more unnecessary death.

There are many discoveries as scientists work 24 hours a day and SARS-CoV-2 data is flooding the lab. However, “scientia potentialia est” (knowledge is power) is limited by recruitment. The rejection of science, and the consequences of its labor, are problems that cannot be solved on a laboratory bench.

Collins told MSNBC that the scientific community underestimates the extent to which the anti-vaccination movement has undermined the effectiveness of scientific progress. Collins suggests that outreach is not the job of just one organization, so those who understand the facts should be “ambassadors.” Together, he said, we must find a way back to making decisions based on facts and evidence, not rumors or plots.

Sagan will definitely agree.of Devil’s ghost world, He writes: You should make the most of it. When we finally accept it and fully recognize its beauty and power, we will find that we have negotiated strongly in our favor on mental and practical issues. “