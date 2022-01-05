Discovery of COVID-19 and its variants: general symptom list

After years of pandemics, most people are aware of the common symptoms of COVID-19. It has also been found that testing for COVID-19 (and quarantining after a positive result) can prevent the spread of the infection. However, the symptoms of the virus vary from person to person. Some people experience mild symptoms, others have no symptoms at all, and others develop serious illnesses that can lead to hospitalization and even death. Recognizing COVID-19 can be difficult, but it is very important to be tested as soon as possible after exposure or onset of symptoms.

Do you know what symptoms to look for as new and highly infectious variants continue to spread throughout our region, such as Delta and the more contagious variants of Omicron? Read on to learn some common symptoms that indicate that a COVID-19 test is needed:

Common symptoms of COVID-19:



-Fever or chills



-cough



-Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing



-Malaise



-Muscle and body aches



-headache



-New loss of taste and smell



-sore throat



-Stiff nose or runny nose



-Nausea or vomiting



-diarrhea

Common Symptoms of COVID-19 Omicron Variant:



-Dry cough



-heat



-Night sweats



-Body pain



-snot



-headache



-Malaise



-sneeze



-sore throat

Common Symptoms of COVID-19 Delta Variant:



-headache



-sore throat



-snot



-heat

Common symptoms of seasonal flu:



-Fever or fever / chills



-cough



-sore throat



-Runny nose or stuffy nose



-Muscle and body aches



-headache



-Malaise



-Vomiting and diarrhea

If you have any of these symptoms, it is important to take the test as soon as possible and limit your interaction with others until you get the test results. Find a test location near you.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place

The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19 is to vaccinate as soon as possible. Studies continue to show that all individuals over the age of 5 are eligible and that the COVID-19 vaccine and booster immunization provide significant protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. For more information on vaccination against seasonal influenza and COVID-19, please visit our website.

www.caromonthealth.org/vaccine