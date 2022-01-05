Blood tests to predict pre-eclampsia may detect pregnancy complications early

PEclampsia is a potentially serious problem that usually surfaced late in pregnancy, with an immediate risk of preterm birth, stillbirth and death, as well as an increased risk of stroke for the mother.new research Presented at Nature on Wednesday, RNA molecules sequenced from a single blood sample show how to predict pre-eclampsia months before symptoms appear.

Circulating RNA extracted from maternal blood was previously sequenced and associated with pre-eclampsia as a scientific translational medicine in July 2020. paper Illumina, a sequence company, showed off with 113 people. The four genes were previously associated with pre-eclampsia. However, the new Nature Paper analyzed what is known as cell-free RNA in the blood of mothers, placenta, and fetuses in more than 1,840 pregnancies of participants from North America, Europe, and Africa. Participant geographic and racial diversity (55.1% Caucasian, 32.6% Black, 5.4% Hispanic, 3.8% Asian, and 3.1% mixed / unknown / unreported) is race, obesity index, and age. Empowers the conclusion that is irrelevant to the risk of preeclampsia.

To create their test, an international team of scientists from the Academic Medical Center and Mirvie, a biotechnology in San Francisco developing RNA tests for pregnancy complications, first set a genetic timeline for normal pregnancy. Established and then weekly, patterns of gene activation. That’s how they discovered pre-eclampsia (and three more genes associated with it).

The detection of preeclampsia may be just the beginning to study co-author Thomas McElrath, OB-GYN of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.





“I think the real impact of this technology we’re seeing is a bit bigger than pre-eclampsia,” he told STAT. He belongs to Mirvie’s Scientific Advisory Board, where some of the co-authors of the paper are working and the RNA technology was used in the research.

“This is about a platform where we were able to see the transcriptome of gene set expression for the first time as pregnancy progressed, and we saw eclampsia as a test case,” said McElrath. “We would like to consider other clinically meaningful deviations, such as gestational diabetes, growth restrictions, and other areas. Basically, once we have a roadmap for the normal case, we’re out of that map. Deviations make identification much easier. “

Researchers say that about one-third of patients predicted to develop pre-eclampsia by the model were later diagnosed with the condition. This is seven times better than existing methods that rely on ultrasonography for patients who are already considered at risk due to high blood pressure and other problems. Also, the sensitivity of the model was 75%. In other words, we were able to identify three-quarters of the final cases of pre-eclampsia.Testing is still under development and further research is needed, but was praised by Companion Nature. editorial..

“Not only did the author develop a predictive test for pre-eclampsia, but the results of this study provide insights into typical pregnancy and fetal development, and a rational and precise treatment that can improve pregnancy care. It could also move the design forward, “written Lydia Shook and Andrea Edlow of OB-GYN at Massachusetts General Hospital.

A characteristic symptom of pre-eclampsia is hypertension. It occurs in 1 in 12 pregnancies, but there are few tools to treat or prevent it. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends low doses of aspirin for high blood pressure during pregnancy, but identifying who should follow that advice was particularly difficult at first. pregnancy. Knowing who is at risk can coordinate their treatment, encourage higher levels of care, and may stimulate future treatments.

Lauren Tylen, who has practiced and studied maternal-fetal medicine at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Stroke risk after pre-eclampsiaWe welcome every step that can bring basic biology to what was an unmanageable problem. She was not involved in the study.

“This is a breakthrough in terms of better understanding of pre-eclampsia,” she said.

Theilen may also predict other pregnancy complications related to successful placental transplantation, such as fetal growth retardation, placental abruption (if the placenta separates from the lining of the uterus before birth), and preterm birth. I am also watching.

“This paper is very exciting from a biological point of view and can actually identify the pathways of physiological processes that occur before clinical appearance in an individual without resorting to additional clinical information. “She said.

“Additional clinical information” means non-biological social components such as race, access to care, and access to resources to support one’s health. A study A low-income US-born black woman was found to be at higher risk of pre-eclampsia than black women who emigrated to the United States, as announced at JAMA in December.

A new Nature study found that patients’ BMI, age, and race were independent of their risk of pre-eclampsia. Race, BMI, and age variables were no longer important when researchers included genes associated with pre-eclampsia in their analysis.

Machaer called to embark on the underlying biology. The editorial author went a step further.

“This further assists in abandoning the racially prejudiced approach to diagnosis and treatment, which proves to be of little or no usefulness and perpetuates racial disparities in medicine,” they said. Wrote.