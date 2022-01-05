Vaccination pace is not sustainable, vaccine creators warn: COVID renewal

The United States and other developed countries are considering a second booster for their population, but the co-creator of the AstraZeneca vaccine said, “We cannot vaccinate the planet every four to six months. I warn you.

“It’s neither sustainable nor affordable,” said Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group. The Daily Telegraph.. Mr Polard said vaccination efforts should target the vulnerable.

Polard estimates that 9 billion COVID doses, including AstraZeneca, have been given worldwide since the first non-trial dose in late 2020. He said efforts to protect everyone from infection must be abandoned.

“At some point, society must be open. When we are open, there will be times when infections will surge, which is why winter is probably not the best time,” he told the telegram. rice field. “But it’s a policymaker’s decision, not a scientist.”

In an interview with Polard Sky news, He said it was premature to say whether future coronavirus variants would be milder than those that appeared early in the pandemic.

“At this point, we are not sure that future versions of Omicron’s son and daughter, coronavirus, will cause mild illness,” he added.

► Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday’s White House briefing had an average of 491,000 new infections per day in the last seven days, almost double the number in the last seven days. Stated. She said hospitalization increased by 63%.

► Mayo Clinic confirmed that it had dismissed 700 employees on Tuesday and did not comply with its policy of being vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday. Employees dismissed make up less than 1% of the workforce of Minnesota-based clinics.

► Starbucks states that US workers must be fully vaccinated by February 9th or face weekly COVID testing requirements. The Seattle-based coffee giant said it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued vaccine or test requirements to companies with more than 100 employees in November.

► A teacher in New York was arrested after her A teenager was injected with the COVID-19 vaccine without the consent of his parents., Nassau County Police announced on Monday. According to a news release, Laura Parker Russo, 54, was charged with professional misconduct.

Supreme Court hears challenge to federal orders in historic surge

The Supreme Court is set to listen Oral arguments in the challenge of two federal vaccine requirements Friday, when Omicron variants are rampant in infectious diseases. Judges have repeatedly rejected the challenge of state and local COVID-19 vaccine obligations, but the Biden administration is almost certain to face stricter acceptance. Federal courts have long recognized power states, and local governments must regulate public health. But the federal government is another story.

Brandon Trosclair, a former Republican candidate at a second-generation grocery store in the Louisiana legislature, has filed a proceeding against the federal requirement that his workers be vaccinated.

“I thought it was incredibly wrong to put that burden on employees as well as employees.” Click here for details..

– – John Frizze

Influenza + Coronavirus = Fururona: Need to worry?

The Texas Children’s Hospital announced this week that it has tested and confirmed that children are infected with the viruses that cause influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, and COVID-19. The hospital said the patient was not hospitalized and was recovering at home. Health professionals expect to see more “Furrona” Influenza and coronavirus cases are on the rise

Dr. Frank Esper, MD, Physician at the Cleveland Clinic Pediatric Infectious Diseases Center, said: “These are the two viral pathogens we actually have the drug for.”

– – Adrianna Rodriguez

Entertainment industry struggles amid recent surge

As the number of cases of COVID-19 fueled by highly contagious Omicron mutants continues to increase, Entertainment specials and events will be canceled or postponed again.. The Critics Choice Awards set next Sunday have been postponed. So was the New York Film Critics Association’s awards ceremony, which was originally scheduled for next Monday. “Late Night with Seth Meyers” was canceled all week after the star tested positive. Broadway is also struggling. “Mrs. Doubtfire” producer Kevin McCollum has announced that the musical will be suspended from January 10th to March 14th. Click here for details..

“Mrs. Doubtfire has been in development for six years. We are doing our best to prevent the Broadway run from ending prematurely. Taking this break will start the extended run from March. I can afford it. “

Those cool designer cloth masks don’t cut it with Omicron, experts say

Health experts say they say cloth masks are just as common Does little to prevent small virus particles from entering the nose and mouth And it is not effective against Omicron COVID variants. Omicron diffuses faster and more efficiently than other known COVID-19 variants and is much more susceptible to transmission through thick cloth face masks. Experts are urging the general public to choose a three-layer surgical mask, KN95 or N95 mask, which provides more protection against highly contagious mutants. In some countries, such as Germany and Austria, there are requirements for surgical masks in public places.

“The cloth mask isn’t going to be cut at Omicron,” Virginia Tech researcher Linsey Marr told NPR.

– – Gabriella Miranda

Spring semester that is exciting online at many schools

The New Year and new strains of coronavirus are resurrecting problems familiar to millions of college students in the country.Some universities have already decided Virtually provides the first week of the spring semester. And those who offer a face-to-face start say that digital instruction is still possible. In addition, some people who rolled back COVID-19 precautions, such as the University of Alabama reintroducing masking requirements, have reinstated these measures.

Chris Marsicano, a professor at Davidson College who leads the University Crisis Initiative to study how universities respond to pandemics, said about 10% of the 400 major universities the group has reviewed so far are online in the spring semester. He says he plans to start with.

“This may mean going online forever, unlike last fall,” he said. “All signs indicate a return to normal operation immediately after a delay or remote start.”

– – Chris Quintana

Hospitalization data provides some hope

Average number of hospitalizations 14,800 per day Last week it increased 63% from the previous week, but has not reached its peak of 16,500 per day a year ago when the majority of the United States was unvaccinated. Public health experts say that low hospitalizations, even against Omicron, continue to be effective as a vaccine to prevent serious illness, and this variant makes most people as sick as previous versions. I think it reflects the possibility of not doing it.

Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, director of ICAP, Columbia University’s Global Health Center, said the number of cases does not seem to be the most important number at the moment. Instead, she states, the United States “should change our focus to prevent illness, disability, and death, and thus really focus on counting them, especially in the era of vaccination.” rice field.

Chicago teachers vote for distance learning. No classes for 330,000 students

Teachers in the third largest school district in the country Vote for switching to distance learning, Chicago Public School urged 330,000 students to cancel Wednesday’s class. The Chicago Teachers Union has decided to suspend face-to-face learning and work remotely until January 18th, or until cases of COVID-19 fall below certain thresholds. The union, which has approximately 25,000 members, also requires the school district to require negative tests from students and staff before returning to school.

“This decision was made with the utmost care and sole focus on the safety of students and the community,” the union said in a statement late Tuesday. During the four hours late Tuesday, 73% of union members voted in favor of the transition to distance learning.

At a press conference on Tuesday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said voting constitutes “illegal labor behavior.” She said the shift to virtual learning would have a disproportionate impact on children of color. Teachers who don’t show up aren’t paid, according to Wrightfoot.

– Grace Hauck, USA TODAY

Is the COVID-19 test positive? Do you need to quarantine or quarantine?

COVID-19 test positive It initiates a confusing, destructive, and sometimes horrifying process. This is a process that millions of Americans are likely to experience in the coming weeks.

There is a difference between quarantine and quarantine. Quarantine means keeping people in close contact with people infected with COVID away from others. According to the CDC, quarantine means keeping sick people and those who test positive for COVID-19 away from others in their own homes.

If you are fully vaccinated, you do not need to quarantine unless you have symptoms. However, the CDC states that quarantine is a necessary step if the test is positive for vaccination and for symptoms or feeling good.

The CDC in late December has reduced the amount of time people recommend quarantining. I wear a mask when I’m around other people. ”

Read the latest CDC guidance on quarantine and quarantine..

