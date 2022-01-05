Most COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County hospitals are initially free of the virus.





Hospitalizations for coronavirus are increasing throughout Southern California, but authorities say many patients are initially uninfected with the virus. According to state figures, 2,240 COVID-positive patients at a Los Angeles County hospital As of Tuesday, we are jumping from 1,994 on Monday. Of those patients, 303 were being treated in the intensive care unit. This is an increase from 278 the day before. The number of hospitalizations is the highest since February last year, in the midst of a surge in COVID in the winter. Approximately two-thirds of patients tested positive for the virus in LA County Health Services Department hospitals were hospitalized for reasons other than COVID, said Dr. Christina Garry, director of health services. .. LA Times.. They only knew they were infected after being tested on arrival. Health officials say this latest surge in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus is quite different from what hospitals saw in previous surges, especially before vaccines and boosts were available. The LA Times quoted the Health Services Department as reporting that more than 80% of COVID patients were hospitalized because they had experienced a serious viral illness during the winter surge last year. Increased ambulance waiting time during a pandemic in Los Angeles County The increase in hospitalizations still raises concerns about the stability of the hospital system. Dr. Bradley Ackerson, an infectious disease specialist at Kaiser Permanente, said: “That means we can reduce and affect people with other serious conditions such as heart attacks and strokes.” On Monday, the county’s Public Health Service urged residents not to visit the hospital’s emergency room unless urgent treatment was needed. According to the county, “residents should not visit the emergency department solely to undergo a COVID test or for minor complaints that can be resolved by their GP.” City News Service contributed to this report.

